Healthy Jazz fend off Celtics, 117-109

So the powerful Jazz arriving for Tuesday’s game fully healthy and rested was certain to provide a significant and useful test for Boston. There were good moments and chances, but, in the end, Utah ended up sweeping the season series with a 117-109 win at TD Garden.

The Celtics have faced plenty of good teams recently, but from Kawhi Leonard sitting out for the Clippers to Kevin Durant being sidelined for the Nets, plenty of them have been missing their stars.

Jayson Tatum had 29 points and Jaylen Brown added 28 for the Celtics. Boston attempted just four free throws in the game, while the Jazz made 19 of 43 3-pointers.

The Celtics trailed, 98-89, with 6:51 left in the fourth quarter when they charged back with a pestering zone defense. After a Jordan Clarkson missed dunk, Tatum raced the other way for a layup that pulled Boston within 98-97.

The Celtics trailed, 104-101, when Marcus Smart missed a game-tying 3-pointer with 1:20 to play, and Donovan Mitchell drilled one at the other end to stretch Utah’s lead to 6. Smart was just 2 for 10 from the field.

Observations from the game:

▪ Early in the fourth quarter, Brown made an impossibly difficult fadeaway over Jazz center Rudy Gobert. That appeared to give him a confidence boost against the defensive player of the year candidate. But on the next possession, Gobert stood his ground and swatted Brown’s attempt in the paint, then sprinted upcourt and finished an alley-oop that gave Utah an 87-81 lead. A big swing.

▪ Celtics center Tristan Thompson missed the game because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Semi Ojeleye started his place rather than Smart, most likely because Smart remains on a minutes restriction after missing six weeks because of a calf strain. Smart had played well off the bench in the last two games, but coach Brad Stevens reiterated after the win over the Rockets that he would like Smart in the starting lineup once his playing time increases.

▪ The first half was pretty unusual. The Jazz committed six turnovers over the first six minutes and finished the period with eight, which would usually be the perfect way to stumble into a massive deficit. And Boston’s 12-0 run early in the quarter was the start of that. But at the other end the Celtics missed all seven of their 3-pointers and did not take a free throw. They did not attempt a foul shot in the second quarter, either, and that was a big part of the reason they trailed, 54-53 at the break despite shooting 59.5 percent from the field and forcing 13 turnovers.

▪ Robert Williams usually fills this space with an accolade about one of his alley-oops or blocked shots. But he showed off some other skills early in Tuesday’s game, whipping a nice backdoor pass to Brown for a layup before hitting an 18-footer. His soaring lefthanded alley-oop tip in during the second quarter wasn’t bad, either. Stevens mostly went to Williams when Gobert was on the bench.

▪ The Celtics stumbled at the end of both quarters in the opening half. In the first, they had a pair of chances for a good two-for-one opportunity, but Smart missed consecutive open 3-pointers. Mike Conley then hit a 3-pointer before the Celtics threw the ball out of bounds with 3.9 seconds left. At the end of the second quarter, Daniel Theis fouled Mitchell with just 1.2 seconds left, when he was still about 20 feet from the hoop and in no real position to get a good shot.

▪ Utah had a quiet start on offense but got a significant lift from its bench in the first half, namely Joe Ingles and Clarkson, who combined for 25 points. Utah’s bench outscored its starters, 31-23, before the break.

▪ One trip down the floor the Celtics would like to have back: Early in the third quarter they gathered offensive rebounds on four missed shots, but to even do that there must be a lot if missed shots. And then they missed the fifth one, which turned out to be the last one, leading to an empty trip in a close game.

▪ With 2:35 left in the third Brown was called for fouling Clarkson on a 3-pointer. The Celtics challenged the play, arguing that Clarkson had kicked his leg out to initiate contact. But Brown also appeared to run into Clarkson’s body. The call stood, Clarkson hit all three free throws, and Boston lost a timeout and its lone challenge. The Celtics did answer that with an 8-0 run, however, and they took a 79-77 lead to the fourth.





Adam Himmelsbach