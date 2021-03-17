MIAA says yes, there will be state championships this spring

The MIAA’s Board of Directors on Wednesday voted to extend the spring postseason tournaments to include full state semifinal and championship rounds.

During a half-hour virtual meeting, the board voted 14-7 in favor of the motion. The board also voted 18-3 to maintain a June 15 cutoff date for the spring regular season.

Wednesday’s vote means this spring will include the first state tournament play since last March, when basketball and hockey state championship games were canceled at the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also marks a victory for spring student-athletes and coaches who had advocated for a full experience this spring after their entire season was wiped out in 2020.