MIAA says yes, there will be state championships this spring

The MIAA’s Board of Directors on Wednesday voted to extend the spring postseason tournaments to include full state semifinal and championship rounds.
During a half-hour virtual meeting, the board voted 14-7 in favor of the motion. The board also voted 18-3 to maintain a June 15 cutoff date for the spring regular season.
Wednesday’s vote means this spring will include the first state tournament play since last March, when basketball and hockey state championship games were canceled at the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also marks a victory for spring student-athletes and coaches who had advocated for a full experience this spring after their entire season was wiped out in 2020.
Last Friday the board passed the recommendation of the MIAA’s Tournament Management Committee to hold “opt-in” sectional tournaments, but delayed voting on additional state tournament games, instead opting to send out a survey to member schools.
According to MIAA executive director Bill Gaine, a total of 245 responses — 192 from athletic directors (roughly 57 percent of member schools) and 53 from school principals — were received by the MIAA office as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Of those responses, an overwhelming 216 indicated their school teams would intend to opt into postseason play. However, 141 responses opposed any changes to the TMC’s established cutoff dates of June 15 for the regular season, and June 30 for the end of the postseason.
An additional question, asking if member schools would like to see the spring season start earlier than April 26, received 187 negative responses and only 58 in favor. The board approved a spring season window of April 26 to July 3 when it established the temporary four-season schedule for the 2020-21 school year because of the pandemic.
