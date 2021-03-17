New Boston College men’s basketball coach Earl Grant ready to do battle: ‘This is a place for a fighter to come play’

He had no idea the Eagles were looking for a head coach until his wife, Jacci, mentioned it to him.

He wasn’t looking to climb the coaching ranks. After seven seasons at Charleston, he had made a winner out of his hometown program, going 127-89.

Earl Grant was still waist-deep in his work at College of Charleston a month ago when Boston College decided that its men’s basketball program needed to go in a different direction.

She told him, “Hey, BC came open. You’ve got to apply for that job.”

He said, “Hey, it don’t work that way.”

In 21 years in the coaching business, Grant had never applied for a coaching job. Instead, relationships turned into opportunities that built a career, taking him from The Citadel to Winthrop to Wichita State to Clemson.

But the only other time Grant’s wife mentioned a job opening to him happened to become his first head coaching opportunity. When he was at Clemson, Jacci told him the Charleston position was available. And even though the family had just bought a home two months earlier, he listened to her.

Two days after Jacci told Grant about the BC opening, Grant got a phone call from BC athletic director Pat Kraft. Grant took it all as something of a sign.

“It’s just weird how that works,” Grant said. “But that gave me confidence. She made me ready for the next assignment, and my family, we might be ready for the next assignment. So it really made me feel good about leaving and taking on a new challenge.”

As the 44-year-old Grant was introduced Tuesday as BC’s new coach, he embraced both the opportunity to lead an Atlantic Coast Conference team and the challenge of trying to turn around a program after more than a decade of decline. Grant laid out his vision for a program build on effort, energy, work ethic, and joy.

“I think you’ve got to be gritty, not pretty,” Grant said. “This is a gritty, chip-on-the-shoulder type of place. This is a fighter’s job. This is a place for a fighter to come play. And I’m excited to go out and evaluate and find some of those guys to help us move this program in the right direction.”

He didn’t underestimate the challenge of a turnaround.

“I expect us here at Boston College, that the initial part of this, I can’t just imagine we’re going to snap a finger and everything’s just going to be OK,” he said. “We’ve got to find some talented guys, we’ve got to take the players that we have now, and we’ve got to fall in love with the process of becoming great.

“The first part is getting in the gym and just start sweating and start thinking about where we can go.”

The Eagles, who finished this season 4-16, have suffered through losing seasons 10 of the last 12 years. They haven’t reached the NCAA Tournament since 2009, when the program was led by Al Skinner, three coaches ago. What’s become apparent in that time is that winning in the ACC isn’t as easy as Skinner made it appear.

Coincidentally, Skinner lives in Charleston and struck up a relationship with Grant years ago. Grant considers him a mentor.

“He didn’t find out I was getting the job until I got the job,” Grant said. “So he was a little disappointed that I kept a secret from him.”

Grant said he’ll likely use Skinner as a resource, one of many he’ll need. Before former coach Jim Christian was abruptly fired in February, he made clear all of the infrastructural ways the Eagles lagged behind their competition. For Kraft, it was important to ensure that his first major hire would have the resources, investment, and commitment to succeed.

“When it relates to the investment, we’ve got to be committed to winning at a high level,” Kraft said. “And the commitment’s got to be from the top to the bottom. I talked about a lot here in this organization; we all have to go after the elite, we have to want it, we’ve got to have a chip on our shoulder and go get it, see the dream and go get it.

“We had some deficiencies that we had to address. And I’m very blessed ― and now Earl’s very blessed — to have people around me, people around Father Leahy to understand that the commitment needs to be there.”

Kraft pointed to the rejuvenated football program after the hiring of coach Jeff Hafley, who had the full support of former athletic director Martin Jarmond and commitment from the BC administration, along with engagement from the alumni and fan base. One of Hafley’s first steps was having the budget to hire and retain a highly skilled coaching staff.

“We’ve seen it already with our football program,” Kraft said. “So we’re working towards those ends. We’ve got to be able to go get the best staff possible.

“[Grant] is the best man for the job. I can see him cutting the net down for us. But he will tell you … we’ve got to be able to get staff, keep staff, and pay them what they need to be here. We’ve got to create consistency.”

Kraft added that the investment ranged from nutrition to strength and conditioning to sports medicine. BC already has plans for a new practice facility.

“We’re committed to improving all of these facets,” Kraft said. “But it’s not just one person. It’s everybody. Everyone talks about the investment. That’s what we’re investing in.

“So we’re going to give Coach everything we can to be successful, because the fans, students, the alums, they deserve it. And so this is why I’m excited to work with Coach because we’re going to be in that foxhole together.”

Those assurances made it easy for Grant to take the leap.

“We had a good conversation, and a lot of the things I was looking for, he was talking about and he was passionate about,” Grant said. “He’s only been here for a year. He’s passionate about building the program. He showed me a blueprint of some facilities that are unbelievable. That’s perfect timing to come in, with somebody who’s planting some seeds.”

