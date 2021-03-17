Patriots bringing back center Ted Karras on one-year deal

The Patriots are welcoming back another familiar face to their offensive line after a league source confirmed Wednesday the team struck a deal with Ted Karras.

One of New England’s three sixth-round picks in 2016, Karras has played the bulk of his pro career at center, including starting the 2019 season when David Andrews was forced to sit out due to blood clots in his lungs. He may be again replacing Andrews, who is testing the free agent market.

Karras, who received a one-year deal worth $4 million, played center for the Dolphins last season. Coincidentally, Miami is one of the teams bidding for Andrews’s services.