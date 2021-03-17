Patriots place second-round tender on restricted free agent cornerback J.C. Jackson

If Jackson, who came to the Patriots as an undrafted rookie out of Maryland via Florida in 2018, signs a contract with another team, New England would have the option of matching it. If the Patriots declined, they would receive a second-round pick from Jackson’s new club.

Jackson now has several options: He can sign the tender and become an unrestricted free agent after the season, negotiate a longer deal with New England, or land a contract with another team.

Jackson has enjoyed a meteoric rise up the depth chart beginning in his rookie training camp when veterans, including safety Devin McCourty, raved about Jackson’s ability to track and defend deep balls.

Jackson has 17 interceptions and 30 passes defensed in 45 games with 22 starts. He was outstanding last season, collecting 9 picks, 14 passes defensed, 40 tackles, 3 fumble recoveries, and 1 Pro Bowl snub.

Playing opposite Stephon Gilmore, the pair make one of the most formidable cornerback duos in the league.

Coach Bill Belichick praised Jackson’s development at the end of the season.

“J.C. is a very instinctive player,’' Belichick said. “He’s got a good knack of being able to cover his man and still watch the ball. He gets some good breaks and makes some good plays on the ball. He does a great job of locating the ball when he turns around when his back is to the ball and turns around and can find it and locate it. He’s got very, very good skills in that area. So, he’s done a good job of improving every year, and I think he’s still got a lot of good football in front of him.’’

Davis re-signed

The Patriots re-signed special teamer Cody Davis to a two-year deal, a move that was first announced via tweet by his toddler son, Kane, who wore a replica of his dad’s No. 22 Patriots uniform. In his first year in New England, Davis played in 13 games with nine special teams tackles. Davis took over most of the duties previously held by Nate Ebner, including the punt protector’s job. He is the second core special teamer to re-up in New England for two years after Justin Bethel signed last week … Cam Newton posted a series of workout pictures on Instagram with his son, as well as noted quarterbacks coach George Whitfield Jr. Newton captioned the series, “Dear son, adversity comes in many shapes, forms, sizes, colors, etc. But do not be hell bent on proving the adversity wrong, but satisfaction in proving yourself right!!” Newton spoke at the end of last season that improving his mechanics was an offseason priority … New tight end Hunter Henry posted back-to-back tweets late in the afternoon. The first featured Henry in his Chargers uniform as he thanked the fans and organization. In the second he was wearing a Patriots uniform with the caption, “Let’s goo baby! Ready to get this thing rolling! Yessirrrr.’’ … Receiver A.J. Green signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals, and according to a report on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, Green selected the Cardinals over the Patriots.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.