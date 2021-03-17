Six basketball officials removed from men’s NCAA Tournament after one tests positive for COVID-19

Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert and Baylor’s Jared Butler were selected to the Associated Press All-America men’s first team. Both players withdrew from the NBA draft to return to school and led their squads to No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. They were joined by unanimous pick Luka Garza of Iowa, a two-time selection, along with Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois and Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma State … Richard Pitino was hired as New Mexico’s men’s basketball coach, hours after Minnesota finalized his firing following eight seasons with the Gophers … George Mason fired men’s basketball coach Dave Paulsen , ending his tenure after six seasons that did not include an NCAA Tournament or NIT appearance … The UMass women’s basketball team received an at-large bid Monday night to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament. UMass (14-7) will face Villanova (15-6) Friday night at 8 in the first round of the Charlotte Region. With teams guaranteed at second game, the Minutewomen will play either Charlotte or Florida on Saturday.

Six officials won’t be working the men’s NCAA Division 1 Tournament because one tested positive for COVID-19 and five others were deemed close contacts after arriving in Indianapolis, NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt confirmed. CBS Sports first reported the officials received permission to leave for dinner together when their rooms weren’t ready and no food was available as they arrived at their hotel. They later returned to the hotel and one of the officials tested positive. The amount of time they would have to quarantine meant they wouldn’t be available for the entirety of the tournament, which begins Thursday with four games before 16 more on Friday. Gavitt didn’t name the officials who were removed but expressed confidence their removals wouldn’t dilute the quality of officiating. He noted that when the pool of 60 officials was selected for the NCAA Tournament, another 17 alternates continued to test in case they were needed. Four of those alternates have arrived in Indianapolis to replace the six who were removed. Gavitt said the tournament usually has 109 officials on hand.

BASEBALL

Lindor, Mets talking long-term deal

Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets have begun discussing a long-term contract, the newly acquired four-time All-Star shortstop revealed. “I will not renegotiate during the season,” Lindor said after hitting his first home run this spring in an 8-3 win over the the Astros. “I will go to free agency. If something carries on during the season, it’s not fair for me. It’s not fair for the team. I’ve got to give everything I’ve got into winning baseball games. So if it doesn’t happen in spring training, I’ll go to free agency. We’ll talk in November, December, whenever free agency starts,” he said. The Mets obtained the 27-year-old Lindor from Cleveland in January, and he’s signed for this season at $22.3 million … Nate Pearson, the Blue Jays’ top pitching prospect, aggravated his strained right groin during a bullpen session, further decreasing the hard-throwing righthander’s chance of making the opening-day roster. Pearson strained his groin in his spring debut March 1 but felt fine after a bullpen session Saturday … The Mariners lost a potential arm out of the bullpen after lefthander Roenis Elias was scheduled to undergo surgery for an elbow injury suffered last week. A non-roster invitee to spring training, Elias did not pitch in the majors last year due to a flexor strain … Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun likely will start the season on the injured list because of a lingering groin injury, while manager manager Chris Woodward said righthander Kyle Gibson will be on the mound in the season opener April 1 at Kansas City … The Brewers added Travis Shaw to their 40-man roster, making him one of the leading candidates for playing time at third base. Shaw, who played for Milwaukee from 2017-19 and spent last season with Toronto, signed a minor league deal last month … The eight-nation Americas Qualifier, a second-chance tournament for the United States to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, is likely to take place in Florida in June, the World Baseball Softball Confederation said. The US is grouped with Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico, while Canada, Colombia, Cuba, and Venezuela are in the other group. The tournament winner joins host Japan, Israel, Mexico, and South Korea in the six-nation Olympic field.

HOCKEY

Devils’ Hischier undergoes sinus surgery

According to reports, New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier is expected to be out another three weeks after having surgery Monday to repair a frontal sinus fracture. Hischier was struck in the visor with a deflected puck late during a loss to the Capitals on Feb. 27, and placed on injured reserve March 4 … Nashville Predators goalie Pekka Rinne will not be dealt before the April 12 NHL trade dealine, general manager David Poile said. The 38-year-old is in the final season of a two-year, $10 million contract and has said he wants to retire as a member of the Predators, for whom he has played his entire 15-year career … Timur Faizutdinov, a 19-year-old Russian defenseman for Dynamo St. Petersburg’s junior team died, days after being hit in the head by a puck during a playoff game Friday, his club and league said.

TENNIS

Nadal withdraws from Miami Open with bad back

Rafael Nadal pulled out of the Miami Open because of the bad back that bothered him during the Australian Open, where he lost in the quarterfinals to Stefanos Tsitsipas. The hard-court tournament begins next Tuesday. The 20-time Grand Slam champion earlier withdrew from this month’s tournament at Rotterdam, Netherlands … South African qualifier Lloyd Harris stunned US Open champion Dominic Thiem, 6-3, 6-4, in the Austrian’s opening match at the Dubai Championships. The 81st-ranked Harris hit nine aces and didn’t allow fourth-ranked Thiem a single break point as he booked a third-round match against Filip Krajinovic. Second seed Andrey Rublev swept past qualifier Emil Ruusuvuori, 6-4, 6-4, to reach the third round without facing a break point. Rublev plays American Taylor Fritz, who beat Nikoloz Basilashvili, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4). Third seed Denis Shapovalov took a 6-1, 6-3 win over Jan-Lennard Struff … Fifth seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova eased into the second round of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy in Russia, with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Cagla Buyukakcay, while eighth seed Daria Kasatkina advanced, 6-4, 7-6 (7-0), ending Danish teenager Clara Tauson’s 13-match winning streak. Wild card Margarita Gasparyan upset seventh seed Kristina Mladenovic, 6-7 (7-1), 6-1, 6-1.

MISCELLANY

Woods goes home to continue recovery

Tiger Woods took to social media to share the news that he has returned home from the hospital following his recent car crash. The 45-year-old golf legend suffered multiple leg injuries after being involved in an accident in California in late February. Woods said he “will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.” … Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan scored to give Manchester City a 2-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach, in Budapest, and a place in the Champions League soccer quarterfinals for the fourth straight season. The English Premier League leaders sealed a 4-0 win on aggregate. Joining City in the last eight was Real Madrid, which beat visiting Atalanta, 3-1, to complete a 4-1 win on aggregate … Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who helped England reach the men’s World Cup semifinals in 2018, will miss the team’s three World Cup qualifying matches this month because of an abdominal injury … Zoran Mamic quit as Dinamo Zagreb coach after Croatia’s Supreme Court confirmed his nearly five-year prison sentence for tax evasion and fraud, only days before the league champions play a Europa League match against Tottenham … World Cup downhill training runs were canceled because of difficult weather conditions in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, leaving a tight schedule to resolve the season-long points races led by Sofia Goggia and Beat Feuz. Both overall World Cup skiing titles will also be decided in Lenzerheide this week, and current leaders Petra Vlhova and Alexis Pinturault would be slightly favored if the forecast weather forces canceling the downhills Wednesday.

Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogačar won the weeklong Tirreno-Adriatico race by a comfortable margin ahead of a stellar field after placing fourth in the concluding 6.3-mile time trial in San Benedetto del Tronto, Italy. Pogačar finished 1 minute, 3 seconds ahead of Wout van Aert in the overall standings of the sea-to-sea race. Mikel Landa finished third, 3:57 behind.























