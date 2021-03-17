Texans’ Deshaun Watson responds to lawsuit filed by Houston lawyer

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is reportedly facing allegations — but it is unclear of which nature.
Tony Buzbee, founder of the Houston-based Buzbee Law Firm, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday night that he had filed a lawsuit, saying that the “case we just filed against Watson isn’t about money — it’s about dignity and stopping behavior that should be stopped.”
Buzbee’s statement doesn’t specify any allegations, but Buzbee told a Houston television station on Tuesday that Watson was getting a massage from a woman when “Watson went too far.”
In the Instagram post, Buzbee wrote: “Too many times women have put up with behavior that we all know no one should put up with. Should we make excuses for the famous? Or those who hold special positions, or quarterbacks on a local professional football team? I don’t think so!”
Advertisement
Watson responded via social media Tuesday night, denying the charges.
“As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plantiff’s lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me,” he wrote on Twitter. “I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect.
“The plaintiff’s lawyer claims that this isn’t about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn’t about money for me — it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that.”
March 17, 2021
Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe. Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.