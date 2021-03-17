Texans’ Deshaun Watson responds to lawsuit filed by Houston lawyer

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is reportedly facing allegations — but it is unclear of which nature.

Tony Buzbee, founder of the Houston-based Buzbee Law Firm, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday night that he had filed a lawsuit, saying that the “case we just filed against Watson isn’t about money — it’s about dignity and stopping behavior that should be stopped.”

Buzbee’s statement doesn’t specify any allegations, but Buzbee told a Houston television station on Tuesday that Watson was getting a massage from a woman when “Watson went too far.”