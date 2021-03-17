Tiger Woods heads home after hospital stay

Tiger Woods took to social media Tuesday to share the news that he has returned home from the hospital following his car crash.
The 45-year-old suffered multiple leg injuries after being involved in an accident in California in late February. Woods said he “will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.”
March 16, 2021
Authorities have said the investigation into the cause of the accident is still ongoing.
Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at cpriceglobe.