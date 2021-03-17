Trent Frederic is doing his part to boost Bruins’ punchless offense

Such is the plight, or blight, of the Black and Gold offense that has pieced together only 73 goals through 27 games, better in the East Division than only bottom-feeders New Jersey and Buffalo.

The 23-year-old center/wing has four goals. For the season.

PITTSBURGH — Midway through the abbreviated NHL season, rookie forward Trent Frederic has become the Bruins’ scoring machine.

Fearless “Freddy’s” fourth of the year, with 7:07 gone in the third period Tuesday night, proved to be the difference in the Bruins’ 2-1 win over the Penguins. Set up by fellow freshman Jakub Zboril, he connected with a wrister from mid-slot, thanks in no small part to David Pastrnak setting a sneaky screen at the top of Casey DeSmith’s crease.

Frederic was fresh on the ice, swapping in for Brad Marchand, and made tidy work of depositing Zboril’s feed.

“It wasn’t really a hard shot,” said Frederic. “Just kind of found the back of the net. A good play by Bergy [Patrice Bergeron] to get it to Z, and I was just coming off the bench.”

It was the lone even-strength goal (among only three total) the Bruins scored in back-to-back games at PPG Paints Arena.

In 10 of their last 14 games (5-7-2), the Bruins have failed to score more than two goals. They’ve been outscored, 39-33, over their protracted malaise, with Frederic scoring all of his four goals over the last dozen games.

So his pace may not be sizzling, but he’s showing more pop than anyone else in the lineup not named Marchand, Bergeron, or Pastrnak. In the 12-game stretch, only Pastrnak (seven) tallied more. Marchand and Bergeron potted three each.

“It felt good to score,” Frederic said. “It just felt good to win. Right now, I guess, we’re not finding the back of the net. But it’s work in progress, and it’s coming.”

Sabres fire Krueger

Losers of 12 straight and 17 of their last 19, the listless Sabres sacked coach Ralph Krueger and assistant Steve Smith Wednesday morning.

Don Granato, joined by Matt Ellis, Buffalo’s director of player development, will be behind the bench Thursday night in Buffalo for the start of a two-game set with the Bruins. The teams also play Saturday afternoon.

Provided he is in the Buffalo lineup, one-time MVP left winger Taylor Hall would be worth Bruins fans watching, because the former No. 1 draft pick likely will be traded prior to the league’s April 12 deadline.

Ex-Bruin draft pick Kevyn Adams, a surprise choice last year to be named the Sabres general manager, remains in charge of the Buffalo front office. For now.

Vladar relishes win

The Bruins had a full day off Wednesday, with no media availability, so the world will have to wait a day before finding out how rookie goaltender Dan Vladar slept after his 34 saves Tuesday night brought him his first career win in his first career start.

We only know that he considered a sleeping aid, noting late Tuesday night that he’d probably take the game puck to bed with him.

“I’m actually going to buy a safe and lock it there,” said a smiling Vladar, 23. “So no one can steal it from me.”

On the ice, the night ended with Vladar standing in his crease, sharing a conversation with Jaro Halak, who served backup duty for the rookie.

“He was just saying what he told me before the game — he told me that he’s got the feeling that I am going to win the game,” said Vladar. “And he just told me, ‘See, you gotta listen to me.’ It was really nice of him.”

It was a memorable night for rookie goalie Dan Vladar. Keith Srakocic

The Penguins pulled DeSmith for the last minute-plus to stage a six-on-five assault, which would not have been as stressful for Vladar had Pastrnak and Marchand both not missed prime chances to put away empty-netters.

“As a goalie, you’ve got to really focus,” said Vladar. “Because every single shot can go in. So I was just focused for 60 minutes, from the puck drop to the final whistle.

“Today was a game I waited for 4½ years. It’s been a while. I’m just so happy that we won and all the hard work I’ve done paid off. But obviously I hope this is not my final game in the NHL.”

Vladar’s most brilliant moment came in the first period when he robbed Colton Sceviour with a desperation paddle save, reaching back with his right hand to knock aside the forward’s doorstep bid.

Vladar said the odds were maybe 1 in 100 to make that save. An admiring Frederic watched it from the bench.

“Pretty unreal,” said Frederic. “Once he did that, I knew he was locked in, and we knew we had to get the win for him.”

Chance for Ahcan?

Coach Bruce Cassidy said it’s possible he’ll slot rookie blue liner Jack Ahcan into the lineup Thursday night for his NHL debut if Jarred Tinordi — rocked by Brandon Tanev’s check into the boards in the second period, Tuesday — isn’t able to suit up.

Ahcan, a free agent signee last spring out of St. Cloud State, was called up over the weekend after putting up a 1-6—7 line in 12 games with Providence. Ahcan, 23, has impressed Providence coach Jay Leach from the start this season.

“Jack’s been a really impressive rookie,” said Leach. “Always in the rush. For as small in stature as he is [5 feet 8 inches, 185 pounds], he’s got a strong base, so he can win a lot of puck battles. Pretty creative with the puck, sees and creates things offensively.”

Never drafted, Ahcan played a season in the USHL before beginning his four seasons at St. Cloud, where he compiled 103 points in 144 games.

“He’s a smaller body, but he gives you more of a dynamic puck movement,” said Cassidy.

The sad-sack Sabres have lost 12 straight games. The two games there could be the ideal place for a raw rookie to get his dip into the pool.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.