The Utah Jazz showed the Celtics how to finish off an opponent

Two of the first three games of the second half of the season have contained major slippage in the last four minutes, and these are the stretches that separate great teams from the others.

It’s reached a point where it’s apparent the Celtics are going to break down late in games against elite teams. And there’s little they can do about it.

Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz came out on top of Jaylen Brown and the Celtics.

The Celtics are far from great. They again were dominated in the waning minutes Tuesday night in a 117-109 loss to the Utah Jazz, who have the NBA’s best record.

The Celtics entered the game as underdogs, and were without Tristan Thompson because of COVID-19 protocols, but yet pushed the Jazz until money time arrived. The Jazz outscored the Celtics, 19-12, in the final 3:49, pulling away because they made the Celtics pay for every miscue.

Advertisement

The Celtics just aren’t good enough to make numerous mistakes in the fourth quarter. They lack star power besides Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, who both need to show they can carry a team to victory, such as the Jazz’s Donovan Mitchell did Tuesday night against them.

Brad Stevens chose, as has been his pattern, to credit the other team. The Jazz play a style of basketball that a coach from any generation would admire. They share the ball. They spread the floor with shooters. They dominate games with a traditional center, and their players know their roles.

Marcus Smart is after he missed the second of two three-point attempts late in Tuesday's game. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

It’s tough on the Celtics when the Jazz feature Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles off the bench and they combine for nine 3-pointers, while the Celtics’ bench recorded just one. The Celtics just don’t have enough firepower, and that’s hurting them at the conclusion of games.

They’re relying on players to score who just aren’t comfortable scoring. Robert Williams scored 14 points in 22 minutes in another solid performance. But the rest of the reserves were not positive influences. Marcus Smart missed 8 of 10 shots, including two 3-pointers in the final minutes. Grant Williams played 17 points and scored 2 points.

Advertisement

With no shooters coming off the bench, the Celtics are at a disadvantage when Brown or Tatum come out of the game. And they can’t depend on Kemba Walker to deliver against elite teams as he did in the past. Walker scored 7 points after halftime, including a meaningless 3-pointer.

So that puts more pressure on the defense, and the Jazz flourish by creating mismatches or taking advantage of defenses overhelping. That’s why they hit 19 of 43 3-pointers, including some critical ones down the stretch. It’s a matter of execution. The Jazz execute, and the Celtics only do it sometimes.

“All those guys are exceptionally skilled,” Stevens said of the Jazz. “There’s not a guy out there that’s not skilled, very good passer, very good making decisions. Just from what I’ve watched this year, they make people pay more than anybody else in the league.

“There’s a reason why the rest of us don’t have their record. That’s the reality of it. We don’t make people pay as much as they make everyone else pay.”

Utah's Donovan Mitchell stretches for a dunk over Daniel Theis during the second half of Tuesday's game. Charles Krupa

The Celtics don’t have the personnel to do that. Before the game, Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge intimated that the trade market is slow, and that’s understandable. Teams that would normally be sellers aren’t right now because of the two additional playoff spots in each conference.

Advertisement

So, while there’s been names bandied about, such as Sacramento’s Harrison Barnes and Orlando’s Terrence Ross, there’s no strong indication yet if they are even available. So, it’s quite conceivable that this Celtics team will remain intact after March 25.

They can no longer blame Smart’s injury or a recovering Walker for their ills. Walker is healthy, and Tuesday marked Smart’s third game back from a calf strain.

Not every team is like the Jazz. The Celtics will have games ahead in which they easily have enough talent to prevail. But an 0-7 record against the 76ers, Nets, Jazz, and Lakers is discouraging.

In six of those games, the Celtics had a chance to win in the fourth quarter and simply wilted. They’re a top-heavy team, and the league knows it. The league also knows that the Celtics’ defense freezes up in the fourth quarter.

The Jazz scored 40 points in the final quarter on Tuesday, including 13 in the first 2:44 to take control. That’s focus and fortitude. The Jazz know how to knock out inferior opponents. The Celtics responded by easing into the fourth quarter, playing the final stanza like it was the first, as if they had plenty of time to figure things out.

Jayson Tatum slams the padding on the basket stanchion late in Tuesday's loss to Utah. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

That’s the difference. The Celtics don’t play with a sense of urgency. High school and college football players raise four fingers when the third quarter is expiring as an indication that the most critical part of the game is here, winning time, when elite teams emerge and the rest wonder why they didn’t — or couldn’t — make enough plays to win.

Advertisement

The Celtics are the latter, wishing more shots went in or in some cases that they had better personnel to contend with the top teams.

“Especially a team like the Jazz, more often than not they just make the right play,” Tatum said. “We’re more than capable of it. I felt like we’ve been playing a lot better recently. Some nights shots aren’t falling. We’re for sure playing better. I can feel it. If we make some more shots, we’ll feel better about ourselves.”

Gary Washburn can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.