Wednesday’s Red Sox spring training report: Bobby Dalbec keeps slugging, Sox keep winning

Breakdown: Eduardo Rodríguez allowed one run over five innings as the Sox won for the sixth time in their last eight games. Bobby Dalbec’s second-inning grand slam off Matt Shoemaker got the scoring started. He is 9 for 27 with five home runs, a double, and 12 RBIs. Rafael Devers also homered, a three-run shot in the third.

Next: The Sox are off Thursday, but they will play an intrasquad game at JetBlue Park.

