Flashbacks and flash-forwards are the latest trend in giving TV viewers a headache

The trick was so appealing that ABC, which aired “Lost,” came up with another sci-fi-ish puzzle drama featuring the phenomenon and called it, just so there’d be no confusion, “FlashForward.” Soon enough, other series such as “Damages” were playing around with the narrative feature, using it to add dimension to their stories and to push the viewer into unconventional and unfamiliar ways of watching. “Breaking Bad” was especially artful with flash-forwards, at first with little opening shots and, toward the end of the series, with more fleshed-out images of Walt on his 52nd birthday and at his abandoned house.

I can still remember the thrill I got at the end of the third season of “Lost,” when the writers first utilized what has become known as a flash-forward. We’d been accustomed to the flashbacks that were inserted into every episode, as we were given the back stories of each of the major characters, but now the series revealed an entirely new facet. Suddenly “Lost,” which had already advanced the possibilities of the TV narrative with its puzzle approach and interactivity with fans, had expanded its reach even further.

For TV, the present tense was no longer automatically the primary story line; it could be simply another in a series of parallel scenarios. I wouldn’t call the development “experimental,” but it certainly felt new and unexpected.

Advertisement

Cut to 2016.

On Showtime, “The Affair” was toying with timelines, but minimally. Then NBC premiered a series called “This Is Us,” and it follows the more frantic time-hopping model set by “Lost.” The past, present, and future are all integral parts of the narrative structure of the drama, so that every episode contains at least three time periods. A success for NBC, the show continues to make its Pearson family portrait extend across four generations, with plots in different tenses that are linked by theme and character. The mixing of past, present, and future remains marvelously thought-out, with impressive continuity throughout and with the casting of characters at different ages; alas, the scripts only get increasingly corny.

Advertisement

Obviously, this phenomenon is a bit different from time-travel shows, of which there have been many, from “The Time Tunnel” and “Quantum Leap” to “Life on Mars” and “Timeless.” It’s about the story line springing around in time, not the characters themselves.

Cut to 2021.

Time-hop fever has struck, and TV writers have it bad. What was once innovative is in danger of becoming a cliché and, in some cases, a crutch, an easy way to make a relatively simple or straightforward story feel more complicated and even sophisticated. Take the plot, smash it to pieces, reassemble it randomly, and call it an inventive approach. Some shows are handling the fractured method well; others are simply giving headaches.

Netflix’s popular “Firefly Lane” is an example of a show misusing time hops to charge up its ordinary tale of a lifelong friendship between two women. Each episode of the Netflix series hops all over the place, as we track Tully (Katherine Heigl) and Kate (Sarah Chalke) as girls, young women, and adults — but not with much intentionality. There’s not always a clear reason the writers are yoking particular plots together in an episode. Watching, I felt like a juggler, and I’m definitely not a juggler. “Westworld” is another show that has used time hops merely to evoke a sense of complexity.

Advertisement

In “My Brilliant Friend,” HBO’s adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s novels that, like “Firefly Lane,” is also about the friendship between two women over time, there are a few scenes set in the future. Early in the series, we see one of the women, much older, getting a phone call — but the rest is all flashback. That flash-forward is more accurately a framing device — “How I Met Your Mother” features one of the better-known uses of it — and not really a time-hopping narrative. Shows with framing devices are linear in most ways; time-hopping shows are not.

One unusually good use of time hopping recently is in “Elizabeth Is Missing,” an extraordinary episode of “Masterpiece.” The times are mixed up, and at moments you may feel lost between the present and the past — but it’s ultimately clear why; the central character, Glenda Jackson’s Maud, has dementia, and time is porous for her. We are experiencing events through her perceptions, which are jumbled. Impressively, you are supposed to feel lost at sea.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.