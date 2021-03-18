HomeFront: Returning to ‘Justice League,’ the ICA, even a few comedy clubs

FILM: At 118 minutes, “Justice League” (2017) wasn’t what the original director intended. At 242 minutes, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” is “twice the movie — but also a better one,” Globe film critic Ty Burr writes in a 3-star review. “The DC/Warner Bros. films have always been plagued by a grimness that can turn pretentious, but here — finally — Snyder locates a vibe of gravitas rather than thudding heavy-osity.”

Welcome back to HomeFront, which a mere 52 weeks ago was the Weekender. Yes, it’s been a year since many of us have had proper weekends. Minimize the windows with meetings and online shopping in them, and please enjoy these new entertainment options for your poorly defined leisure time. (I’ll be watching basketball.)

The 2017 cut “was so bad that I couldn’t imagine any version using any of the same footage being significantly better,” writes the Globe’s Meredith Goldstein, a certified DC Comics fan. “But then I read actor Ray Fisher’s Instagram post [predicting] that the Snyder Cut would stand in ‘proof of, and opposition to’ the ‘discrimination’ Fisher experienced on the set helmed by fill-in director Joss Whedon.” Lots of vindication going on here.

Jasmila Zbanic’s “Quo Vadis, Aida?” earns 4 stars from Burr, who calls it “an overpowering experience that lingers long in the memory and the heart.” Set in wartime Bosnia on the threshold of genocide, the film tracks UN translator Aida (the “superb” Jasna Djuricic) with “the intensity of a classic thriller: a cornered protagonist, an implacable villain, a breathless pace, hair’s-breadth escapes.”

A Soviet-era spy drama that foregrounds not a spy but an intermediary, “The Courier” is “[a]ssured and well made” if not quite le Carré, the Globe’s Mark Feeney writes in a 2½-star review. Benedict Cumberbatch plays the eponymous go-between “with a slightly tottery aplomb which seems all the more right for being recessive. This is a man doing something heroic without quite being a hero.”

The Oscar nominees for best documentary feature include Garrett Bradley’s “Time,” which earned four stars from Burr, but the omission of Frederick Wiseman’s “City Hall” means the list is “essentially flawed,” writes Globe correspondent Peter Keough. He takes the measure of the final five, which include Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed’s “My Octopus Teacher” and Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht’s “Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution.”

Elvis, John Paul II, and Diana are one focus of “The Faithful: The King, the Pope, the Princess,” sharing top billing with those who venerate and exploit their images. Annie Berman’s “ruminative, haunting, and strange documentary,” says Keough, “offers compassionate and unsettling insight into the nature of faith and worship, and a glimpse at those who profit by it.”

“[T]he film adaptation of Florian Zeller’s drama ‘The Father’ reaped an Oscar nomination as best picture. While ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ and the adaptation of Kemp Powers’s ‘One Night in Miami’ ... earned numerous nods in the acting and craft categories,” writes Globe theater critic Don Aucoin. He dives into the storied tradition of plays adapted for the screen, one of which is (can you guess what it turned into?) “Everybody Comes to Rick’s.”

TV: The befuddling QAnon conspiracy movement comes under the microscope in “Q: Into the Storm.” Although Cullen Hoback’s six-part series “at times gets mired in the weeds as Hoback gets wrapped up in the dramas of three men who’ve given Q an online platform,” it’s “fascinating as it elucidates the Internet culture that enabled Q to thrive,” writes Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert.

“Time-hop fever has struck, and TV writers have it bad,” writes Gilbert. He turns back the clock to 2006 and blames/credits “Lost” — that creative team has a lot to answer for — for the wild popularity of the flash forward. It endures in shows like “This Is Us,” in which [t]he mixing of past, present, and future remains marvelously thought-out,” and “Firefly Lane,” which is “misusing time hops to charge up its ordinary tale.”

THEATER: The inherent contradiction of livestreaming illusion ultimately sinks the magicians’ showcase “The Conjurors’ Club,” says Globe theater critic Don Aucoin. The ART production “was originally created as a live show, and something was inevitably lost in the transition, because magic is an art that depends on a connection with the people in the room.”

PROJECT TAKEOUT: The Globe’s Project Takeout encourages readers to support local independent restaurants, which need a hand getting to steadily warmer weather (outdoor dining season opens Monday in Boston, hooray!) and a level of vaccination that makes eating indoors feel safer (date TBD). This week, three hungry Globies hit wildly different eateries in Newton, Chinatown, and Cambridge for Irish pub grub, Asian fusion, and hipster vegetarian. See other readers’ favorites and suggest your own here.

Joyce Chen, who was honored with a stamp by the Postal Service in 2014, is one of 20 women who “left their mark somewhere in the vast repertoire of dishes we have access to today.” U.S. Postal Service

FOOD & DINING: Joyce Chen. Julia Child. Edna Lewis. Marcella Hazan. “You may not even know how many layers of cooks there were between you and the original recipe, or the history of that food,” writes former Globe food editor Sheryl Julian. For Women’s History Month, she looks back at 20 women who “left their mark somewhere in the vast repertoire of dishes we have access to today.”

BOOKS: In “Two Beats Ahead: What Musical Minds Teach Us About Innovation,” Berklee staff members Panos A. Panay and R. Michael Hendrix use the careers of music megastars to tackle big interdisciplinary questions. “You have to start asking: What is it that I’m excellent at?” Hendrix says in a Q&A between the authors and the Globe’s Malcolm Gay. “And where can that take me next?”

Legendary author Lois Lowry took a detour with her latest title, “On the Horizon: World War II Reflections” — into verse. “I’ve come to realize that books seem to tell you how they want to be written,” she tells Globe correspondent Betsy Groban. “[P]oetry as a form was there waiting for me, when the topic beckoned me to it.”

ARTS EDUCATION: Explore the A in STEAM (science, tech, engineering, arts, math) with five experts working at the intersection of science and arts education in “The Importance of Art in STEAM.” Organized by the Lowell-based nonprofit Kids in Tech and moderated by the Globe’s Veronica Chao, the Zoom webinar starts Wednesday at noon. Register here.

CLASSICAL MUSIC: If the posthumous praise being heaped on James Levine makes you uncomfortable, the Globe’s A.Z. Madonna is here with fire-emoji bad news for the “if you can’t say anything nice” crowd: “Levine was perhaps the world’s most staggering living testament to the harm and destruction enabled by the cult(ure) of genius-worship that nourished his career and enabled his alleged serial sexual abuse of young men.”

POP MUSIC: Even with capacity limits, live entertainment venues are slowly returning, with comedy clubs up first. For now, the public doesn’t seem all that fussed about Boston’s ban on live singing — everything’s on pause. “You want people close together, dancing, having a blast,” Jay Balerna of the Milky Way tells Globe correspondent James Sullivan. “That’s what my business plan is.”

Saturday’s East Coast Jazz Festival is a true pandemic event. It’s virtual (sigh), unites six top-notch venues, including Scullers (I’m listening), and metaphorically sounds amazing. “With clubs, you get to meet the people that come to the set and create a relationship with your fans,” keyboardist Christian Sands tells Globe correspondent Noah Schaffer. The pay-what-you-can event aims to keep that relationship going.

PARENTING: The Globe’s In the Family Way project tackles your thorniest pandemic-era dilemmas. Through a weekly newsletter and column, it explores questions about children’s health, education, and welfare in uncertain times, including ways to support adolescents and safeguard their mental health as coronavirus-related restrictions relax. Sign up for the newsletter here.

Henry Taylor's "i’m yours." Henry Taylor and Blum & Poe, New York

VISUAL ART: One of the shows at the soon-to-reopen ICA, “i’m yours: Encounters With Art in Our Times,” draws on the museum’s permanent collection, a pragmatic choice that pays off artistically. “Permanent collection shows can sometimes have the feeling of rearranging the sock drawer,” writes Globe art critic Murray Whyte. “‘i’m yours’ does just the opposite; it reaffirms a mission crystal-clear from the start, carried forward to right now.”

Look up when you step into the Prudential Center — the eight multimedia sculptures that make up Cicely Carew’s “Ambrosia” are waiting, suspended in the air, to brighten your day. The installation is “an offering to life,” the artist tells Globe correspondent Natachi Onwuamaegbu. It’s an offering to the creative spirit. It’s an offering and a celebration.”

Colleen Kiely “isn’t making references” in her new show, “This Ain’t No Party, This Ain’t No Disco.” The paintings are “conglomerations of women from art historical paintings and elsewhere,” writes Globe correspondent Cate McQuaid. “She aims to divert us from our reflex to identify a person in a portrait.” At Steven Zevitas Gallery in the South End.

Multimedia artist Lorraine O’Grady’s Brooklyn Museum show “Both/And” “arrives with brisk, bracing currency for these divided times, daring to propose a world where difference is strength,” writes Whyte. The Boston native, 86, has repeatedly reinvented herself, and “[a] relentlessly interesting person with a slate of life experiences far afield of the art world makes for an artist just as compelling.”

LOVE LETTERS: The theme of season 4 of the “Love Letters” podcast, hosted by the Globe’s Meredith Goldstein, is “At Any Age.” It focuses on the relationship lessons learned at all stages of life, with first-person accounts by people from age 17 to 70. Listen here.

BUT REALLY: The days are longer and sunset later. Vaccines are on the way. So is snow, but the forecast calls for quick melting. Almost nobody got the flu this season. Could this be ... hope? Wear your mask(s) and wash your hands!