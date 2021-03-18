Jo Ann Beard on reading a book a week, often in the bathtub

In Jo Ann Beard’s new collection, “ Festival Days ,” a woman fights off an intruder with a shovel, a man jumps from a burning building and a dog circles endlessly in his last hours. A master of creative nonfiction, Beard explores life’s most salient moments through facts that she sometimes fractures. Her work has appeared in The New Yorker, which published her famous 1996 essay “The Fourth State of Matter,” about a massacre at the University of Iowa, where she worked at the time. She is also the author of the essay collection “ The Boys of My Youth ” and the novel “ In Zanesville .” The author teaches writing at Sarah Lawrence College.

BEARD: A lot of what I read is for work. I’m on sabbatical this semester but still I volunteered to read 43 manuscripts submitted by people applying to our program. I just finished those and now am reading a classic, George Eliot’s “The Mill on the Floss.” I decided to read something that is big and deep that would hold me for the rest of the winter. Those kinds of books require that we be patient and wait for the author to colonize our minds with the way they think and speak. It used to be such a relief to melt into someone else’s imagination, but now that our attention is so fractured, that’s hard to do.

BOOKS: What else have you been reading?

BEARD: I write down every book I read in my calendar because I read one more book than the weeks in a year. So every year I read 53 books. That includes books that I listen to. Around October I start panicking and start reading a lot of books.

BOOKS: What were recent highlights from that reading?

BEARD: I loved “Fox 8” by George Saunders. It’s a book about a fox, but isn’t about a fox. To me, it’s about animal rights and the natural world. “Night Boat to Tangier” by Kevin Barry was a really interesting book. I listened to Bill Bryson’s “The Body” in my car. He’s great company. I listened to his book about Australia, “In a Sunburned Country,” twice. I loved “Cherry” by Nico Walker and liked the crime novel “Reservoir 13” by the British author John McGregor. I also read “Home After Dark” by David Small, one of my favorite graphic novelists. I read graphic novels all the time. I started out as a visual artist and used to make comic books for myself.

BOOKS: What memoirs did you read last year?

BEARD: I read “Confessions of a Knife,” by Richard Selzer, who is a professor of surgery. That was great. I also read “Late Migrations” by Margaret Renkl, the New York Times columnist, and “Borrowed Finery” by Paula Fox for the third time. That’s the story of her childhood and growing up, the kind of memoir I especially like. The first memoir that made me think about becoming a writer was Tobias Wolff’s “This Boy’s Life.”

BOOKS: Do you read about art or artists?

BEARD: No but one of my favorite memoirs is “Between Lives” by Dorothea Tanning, who came from the same part of Illinois that I do. She was a surrealist painter so her approach to memoir is unlike anyone else’s. That’s a book I finished and then started over immediately.

BOOKS: How do you manage to read so much?

BEARD: When I’m driving to and from school I wipe out an audio book every two weeks. I read for an hour in the bathtub each night and before I go to bed. In the last week I’ve probably watched every minute of the Australian Open while I read at the same time.

BOOKS: Have you ever missed your reading goal?

BEARD: Each fall I panic. That’s how I ended up reading the George Saunders’s book. I was in the bookstore on Dec. 30 and saw it. It was so small I knew I could read it the next day and that would be my 53rd book on Dec. 31. And I did! Then I reread it, and it was my first book for this year.

BOOKS: How far along are you on your list this year?

BEARD: I think I have read six or more. So I’m in OK shape, so far.

