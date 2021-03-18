Local bestsellers for the week of March 14

1. Klara and the Sun Kazuo Ishiguro Knopf

2. The Four Winds Kristin Hannah St. Martin’s

3. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Viking

4. Hamnet Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

5. Transient Desires Donna Leon Atlantic Monthly Press

6. We Begin at the End Chris Whitaker Holt

7. The Committed Viet Thanh Nguyen Grove Press

8. The Vanishing Half Brit Bennett Riverhead Books

9. The Lost Apothecary Sarah Penner Park Row

10. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue V.E. Schwab Tor

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race Walter Isaacson S&S

Advertisement

2. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

3. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

4. Dusk, Night, Dawn: On Revival and Courage Anne Lamott Riverhead Books

5. The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together Heather McGhee One World

6. Untamed Glennon Doyle The Dial Press

7. How to Avoid a Climate Disaster: The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need Bill Gates Knopf

8. What It’s Like to Be a Bird David Allen Sibley Knopf

9. The Barbizon: The Hotel That Set Women Free Paulina Bren S&S

10. A Promised Land Barack Obama Crown





TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Later Stephen King Hard Case Crime

2. The Rose Code Kate Quinn Morrow

3. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

4. The Dutch House Ann Patchett Harper Perennial

5. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

6. Deacon King Kong James McBride Riverhead

7. Shuggie Bain Douglas Stewart Grove Press

Advertisement

8. Writers & Lovers Lily King Grove Press

9. The Glass Hotel Emily St. John Mandel Vintage

10. The House in the Cerulean Sea TJ Klune Tor





TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. Becoming Michelle Obama Crown

3. The Body: A Guide for Occupants Bill Bryson Anchor

4. Nomadland Jessica Bruder Norton

5. Hidden Valley Road Robert Kolker Anchor

6. The Body Keeps the Score Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

7. The Body Is Not an Apology Sonya Renee Taylor Berrett-Koehler

8. Sapiens Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

9. Hood Feminism Mikki Kendall Penguin

10. The Warmth of Other Suns Isabel Wilkerson Vintage





The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, March 14. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.