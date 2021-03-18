Matthew McConaughey returns to HBO — and a breakthrough role

Back in 1996, Matthew McConaughey broke through in a movie called “A Time to Kill,” which was based on the John Grisham novel. After that, he became a hot prestige property, then the lead in bad romantic comedies, then a prestige actor again, winning an Oscar for “Dallas Buyers Club” and tons of praise for his turn on HBO’s “True Detective” in 2014.

Now, 25 years after “A Time to Kill” was released, he is coming to TV, to HBO, in a limited-series adaptation of the Grisham novel “A Time for Mercy.” Published in 2020, the book is a follow-up to “A Time to Kill,” and it features McConaughey’s character from “A Time to Kill,” defense attorney Jake Brigance.