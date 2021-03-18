The play’s the thing? Not always on screen it isn’t

Did you know that “Casablanca” (1942) was based on an unproduced 1938 play by Murray Burnett and Joan Alison called “Everybody Comes to Rick’s”? Ingrid Bergman didn’t. In 1974, a puzzled Bergman said to an interviewer: “Adapted from a play? ‘Casablanca’? I don’t think so.”

But as with many a family reunion, film adaptations of works written for the stage can be rife with complications, and sometimes, hard feelings.

Theater and the movies share so much DNA that when filmmakers venture onstage in search of material, as they often do, it amounts to a kind of family reunion.

That sort of thing is guaranteed to make any playwright’s head explode, and that’s pretty much how Burnett reacted. Contending that “the movie follows our play about 80 percent,” he fumed: “I can’t understand why she would say that. Where the hell did she think these lines were coming from?” At age 80, Burnett told the Los Angeles Times: “If you find me sometimes irritable, it’s because I feel I’ve been overlooked for the last 50 years.”

Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman in "Everyone Comes to Rick's" — no, wait, "Casablanca." AP

Ah, the old story. Hollywood giveth (money and visibility), and Hollywood taketh away (credit and, not infrequently, essence).

Advertisement

But there are also times, as with the recently released adaptation of August Wilson’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and the 1992 film version of David Mamet’s “Glengarry Glen Ross,” when the screen version adds an important dimension that was lacking onstage.

It’s not hard to see why filmmakers, actors, and movie studios are drawn to plays time and again. The impulse could be primal; after all, cinema borrowed its dramatic structure from theater. Many a movie star has sojourned upon the stage for a time, accepting pay cuts in the name of an image change and an infusion of gravitas. Beyond juicy roles, plays offer a ready-made story and a product whose box-office appeal has already been certified by upscale Broadway audiences, while also delivering the kind of literary heft and emotional depth that is catnip to Academy Awards voters.

Advertisement

Leslie Odom Jr. was nominated for a best supporting actor Oscar for "One Night in Miami." But the adaptation of Kemp Powers's play wasn't nominated for best picture. Patti Perret/Amazon Studios via AP

The upside of the screen-to-stage strategy was illuminated again this past Monday when the film adaptation of Florian Zeller’s drama “The Father” reaped an Oscar nomination as best picture. While “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and the adaptation of Kemp Powers’s “One Night in Miami” were left out of the running for best picture, they earned numerous nods in the acting and craft categories.

Sometimes, though, the movie camera can be as unforgiving as an X-ray in exposing a play’s weaknesses. The family showdowns that crackled with volcanic intensity in the 2007 Broadway production of Tracy Letts’s “August: Osage County” came across as contrived and overwrought in the 2013 film version, starring Meryl Streep. The Neil Simon comedies that delighted Broadway audiences in the 1960s and 1970s often seemed merely facile onscreen, with occasional exceptions like “The Odd Couple” (1968).

Walter Matthau (standing) and Jack Lemmon in "The Odd Couple." AP/File

Apart from Simon and, well, Shakespeare, it’s hard to think of a stage dramatist who’s seen more of his oeuvre adapted into films than Tennessee Williams. A partial list includes “A Streetcar Named Desire,” “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” “The Glass Menagerie,” “The Night of the Iguana,” “The Rose Tattoo,” and “Suddenly, Last Summer.”

But Williams paid a price in bowdlerization, the tax Hollywood imposes on creativity. Back when prudery and the Production Code reigned at the movies, Hollywood was not able to tolerate his sexual candor, even in an indisputable classic like the Elia Kazan-directed film of “Streetcar” (1951).

Advertisement

Marlon Brando and Vivien Leigh in "A Streetcar Named Desire."

As desperate, doomed Blanche DuBois, Vivien Leigh gave the greatest performance of her career, though she was overshadowed by Marlon Brando, who’d already made a pretty big splash in the 1947 Broadway production of “Streetcar.” In Williams’s play, Blanche laments that the “epic fornications” of her male forebears paved the way for the loss of her beloved ancestral home, Belle Reve. However, in the film, coscripted by Williams, Blanche’s bon mot is changed to “epic debauches.” If the ear could weep, it would. The altered line sounds like the kind of sniffy pronouncement that might have issued from an earlier Leigh heroine, Scarlett O’Hara.

A change even more indicative of the mores of 1950s movies, and more damaging to Williams’s original vision of “Streetcar,” occurs when Blanche brokenly recalls a turning point in her life: the suicide of her young husband. In the play, he took his life after Blanche discovered him with another man and told him “I know! I saw! You disgust me!” In the film, though, there is not a word about the husband’s homosexuality. Blanche makes only a mysterious reference to having said to him “You’re weak!” on a dance floor before he killed himself, leaving viewers scratching their heads.

A similar erasure occurs in the 1958 screen adaptation of “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” starring Paul Newman as Brick and Elizabeth Taylor as Maggie, in which the non-platonic nature of Brick’s love for his late friend Skipper is obscured.

Advertisement

Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton in "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" AP/file

Eight years later, Taylor served as the film embodiment of another character created for the stage: furious, tragic, middle-aged Martha, opposite Richard Burton’s George, in the Mike Nichols-directed adaptation of Edward Albee’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” Still only 34, a renowned beauty who had not much earlier projected queenly glamour as Cleopatra, Taylor packed on pounds to portray Martha. Possibly freed by playing such an un-Liz-like role, Taylor went to deeper places psychologically and emotionally than she’d gone before or would ever go again.

In recent years, Denzel Washington has put his considerable clout behind the mission of transferring August Wilson’s plays to the screen. First, he starred in and directed “Fences” (2016), and now he’s a producer on “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” Directed by George C. Wolfe, with an adaptation by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, the movie version makes cuts in Wilson’s script, but it also taps into the visual possibilities of film in a way that expands the scope of the play.

Chadwick Boseman in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." David Lee/Netflix via AP

“Ma Rainey” concludes with a scene, not in Wilson’s script, of an all-white band playing a song written by Levee (Chadwick Boseman), a Black musician-composer who had been denied a chance to record the song himself by a white record-label executive. Devoid though it is of words from Wilson, the scene still makes you feel that the playwright is speaking, again and fiercely, about the exploitation of Black composers, singers, and other artists by the white cultural establishment.

Advertisement

Another masterpiece that retained its harrowing power on the journey from stage to screen is Eugene O’Neill’s “Long Day’s Journey Into Night,” which premiered on Broadway in 1956. Six years later, it was made into a film by Sidney Lumet, starring Katharine Hepburn, Ralph Richardson, Jason Robards, and Dean Stockwell.

From left: Dean Stockwell, Katharine Hepburn, Ralph Richardson, and Jason Robards in "Long Day's Journey Into Night." Republic Pictures/Getty Images

Lumet resisted the temptation to “open up” O’Neill’s play. Quite the opposite, in fact. The film is steeped in shadow — atmospherically, there’s far more night than day on this journey — and it’s every bit as claustrophobic as O’Neill intended this grim group portrait to be. As in the play, the guilt-stricken Tyrones seem trapped, ghosts haunting their own lives.

More than three decades earlier, another O’Neill play, “Anna Christie,” made a little bit of movie history by allowing audiences to finally hear the voice of Greta Garbo, up till then a silent-movie star. The shrewd folks in MGM’s marketing department came up with the slogan “Garbo Talks!”

Speaking of talking, few contemporary playwrights have been David Mamet’s equal when it comes to creating pungent dialogue, at least in his prime. Mamet fully deserved the Pulitzer Prize he won in 1984 for “Glengarry Glen Ross,” but the movie version is actually better. Why? Four words: “Coffee’s for closers only.’'

Jack Lemmon (left) and Al Pacino in "Glengarry Glen Ross." New Line Cinema/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

That line is part of a monologue for the ages, delivered by a mysterious character named Blake, whom Mamet created for the movie. Showing up out of nowhere to rain down scorn and abuse on the hapless real estate salesmen, Blake is played by an overpowering Alec Baldwin (who would not get another role as good until “30 Rock,” nearly 15 years later). Blake’s humiliation of the salesmen drives home how utterly helpless they are, and informs our understanding of their subsequent actions. Meanwhile, theater audiences have been disappointed ever since the movie was released by the absence of that monologue in stage productions.

And what of Murray Burnett, author of “Everybody Comes to Rick’s?” More than half a century after he wrote it, Burnett’s play was finally staged, in London. But it had a new title: “Rick’s Bar Casablanca.”

It’s safe to say the movies won that round.

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.