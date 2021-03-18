Virtual author readings for Mach 21-27

Advertisement

TUESDAY

John Matteson (”A Worse Place Than Hell”) is in conversation with Debby Applegate at 6 p.m. at American Ancestors... Peter Swanson (”Every Vow You Break”) is in conversation with Paul Tremblay (”Survivor Song”) at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Elizabeth Wilcox (”The Long Tail of Trauma”) is in conversation with Sarah Hall at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.

WEDNESDAY

Mateo Askaripour (”Black Buck”) is in conversation with Chaya Bhuvaneswar (”White Dancing Elephants”) at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books... Alma Katsu (”Red Widow”) is in conversation with Joseph Finder (”Judgement”) at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books... Michael Lowenthal (”Sex with Strangers”) is in conversation with Christopher Castellani (”Leading Men”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith... Amanda Tyler (”Justice, Justice Thou Shalt Pursue”) is in conversation with Jeannie Suk Gersen at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

THURSDAY

Namina Forna (”The Gilded Ones”) reads at 3 p.m. at Boston Public Library... Jacqueline Winspear (”The Consequences of Fear”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Constance Sayers (”The Ladies of the Secret Circus”) is in conversation with Erika Swyler (”Light from Other Stars”) at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.

FRIDAY

Manon Garcia (”We Are Not Born Submissive: How Patriarchy Shapes Women’s Lives”) is in conversation with Katrina Forrester (”In the Shadow of Justice”) at 12 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... James Carroll (”The Truth at the Heart of the Lie”) is in conversation with Mike Rezendes at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store... Patricia Engel (”Infinite Country”) is in conversation with Jennifer De Leon (”White Space”) at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith.

All events take place online; please check venue websites. Events are subject to change.