What’s happening in the arts world

ALASDAIR FRASER AND NATALIE HAAS The fiddle-cello folk duo are traversing their discography with a series of livestreams; this Saturday, they celebrate their award-winning first album, “Fire and Grace.” March 20, 10:30 p.m. https://boxoffice.mandolin.com/





WE’RE TEXAS: A VIRTUAL BENEFIT In case you forgot (don’t worry, I did too) those catastrophic winter storms that left most of Texas without power? That was this year, and they’re still recovering. Camila and Matthew McConaughey host an all-star virtual lineup for storm relief including some of the Lone Star State’s best: Gary Clark Jr., Kelly Clarkson, Miranda Lambert, Willie Nelson, Leon Bridges, and many more. March 21, 8 p.m. On YouTube.

A.Z. MADONNA





Classical

ENIGMA CHAMBER OPERA Everyone’s bouncing off the walls (or the Zoom boxes) in Enigma Chamber Opera’s cinematic, deeply meta take on Mozart’s comic singspiel “The Impresario,” as an international cast and crew lampoon the travails of singing in the time of COVID. On YouTube.

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

A BRIMFUL OF ASHA Written and performed by Ravi Jain and his mother, Asha Jain, “A Brimful of Asha” finds comedy, friction, and occasional poignancy in the true tale of the time Ravi Jain took a trip to India and his parents decided it was an opportune moment to introduce him to potential brides. The artless and endearing Asha Jain, a non-actor determined to get the audience to see the story from her point of view, makes an argument on behalf of arranged marriages that boils down to: Love is not something you fall into but something you build over time. Production by Why Not Theatre presented by ArtsEmerson. On-demand streaming available through March 22. Ticket options range from free to $100. Recommended for audiences 13 and up. www.artsemerson.org





PUPPET SHOWPLACE SLAM — LIVE VIRTUAL EXTRAVAGANZA Puppeteers from across the United States, Mexico, and Canada will team up with local artists in a program of short-form puppetry acts, performed over Zoom, to celebrate World Puppetry Day. Performers will include Mexico’s Ailin Ruiz, Chicago’s Myra Su, Quebec’s Les Sages Fous, and the Boston Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, self-described as “activist queer clown nuns.” The performance will be followed by behind-the-scenes demonstrations and a question-and-answer session with the puppeteers. The show is for adults and teenagers. March 20 at 8 p.m. Tickets free but donations welcome (suggested $10-$50 per household). www.puppetshowplace.org/slam or leave a message at 617-731-6400 x 101





WINTER PANTO 2021: THE PANTO GAMES Due to the proverbial popular demand, the fringe theater company known as imaginary beasts has added an extra performance of its family-friendly spin on the “Hunger Games” trilogy. In “The Panto Games,” according to press materials, “The evil Demon King Discord has devised a malevolent matchup in which panto stories must send tribute characters” such as Prince Siegfried, Calamity Dame, and Little Red Riding Hood to a “digital arena” to compete. Featuring “fairy tales and fables with Vaudeville-style routines and cartoon-style capers,” it will be performed live online from actors’ homes. Written by Matthew Woods and Noah Simes, and directed by Woods. Presented by imaginary beasts. Through March 21. All tickets are “pay what you wish.” imaginarybeasts.eventbrite.com

DON AUCOIN





Dance

ABT LIVE FROM CITY CENTER | A RATMANSKY CELEBRATION American Ballet Theatre showcases the choreography of artist in residence Alexei Ratmansky with a performance filmed live on the stage of New York City Center. The virtual program features the world premiere of Ratmansky’s first work since the pandemic lockdown — “Bernstein in a Bubble,” set to the music of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein and created during quarantine — plus excerpts from the choreographer’s “The Seasons,” “Seven Sonatas,” and “The Sleeping Beauty.” March 23, 7 p.m., on demand through April 18, $25. www.abt.org

THE BARRE PROJECT (BLAKE WORKS II) William Forsythe revisits the edgy music of James Blake for a new work created and premiering through digital media. He created the work for artists Tiler Peck, Lex Ishimoto, Brooklyn Mack, and Roman Mejia as an homage to all the dancers around the world who have sustained their artistry during COVID through the discipline of the ballet barre. The roughly 30-minute show — performance and behind-the-scenes glimpses of the process — livestreams March 25 and March 27 at 8 p.m. and will be followed by a Q&A with the choreographer and Peck. Free. https://go.clistudios.com/barreproject/

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

WILLIAM KENTRIDGE: KABOOM! The South African polymath has for years staged complex set pieces that integrate live performance, snippets of film, shadow projection, and distinctive gestural charcoal drawings. “KABOOM!,” recently acquired by the Institute of Contemporary Art Boston, is a tabletop version of Kentridge’s “The Head and the Load,” a vast, complex stage production made for Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall in 2018. The piece tells of the largely ignored role African porters and carriers played in the Allied victory in World War I. Reopening Saturday. Through May 23. 25 Harbor Shore Drive. 617-478-3100, www.icaboston.org

MURRAY WHYTE





BETH LO AND JENNIFER LING DATCHUK: IN THE YEAR OF UNCERTAINTY These two ceramicists, both first-generation Americans with Chinese parents, use clay to reflect on the upheaval of the past year. Lo focuses on family and Datchuk explores her experience as a woman; they each mine their experience as Asian-Americans during today’s rising tide of threat, violence, and racist vilification. March 20-April 20. Lucy Lacoste Gallery, 25 Main St., Concord. 978-369-0278, www.lucylacoste.com

CATE McQUAID





EVENTS

Comedy

SELF CARE COMEDY A strong Friday night lineup with Boston’s own Josh Gondelman — a sharp joke writer, writer-producer for “Desus & Mero,” and a comic essayist — plus author and “Conan” writer Laurie Kilmartin and “The War Report” podcast cohost Shalewa Sharpe. March 19, 10 p.m. $10 show tip suggestion. https://nakedcomedy.org/selfcarecomedy





THE WOMEN’S MARCH: A COMEDY SHOW An online showcase of “women-led comedy and games” celebrating Women’s History Month, featuring many stand-ups with Boston ties, including Katie Que, Kenice Mobley, Reece Cotton, Lauren Hope Krass, Pam Ross, Katie Arroyo, and Kindra Lansburg. March 20, 8 p.m. Free. www.eventbrite.com





CHRIS FLEMING: THROUGH THE BALEEN The creator and star of the “Gayle” YouTube series has been creating videos about Boba Tea and the wonders of “normies” creating art in quarantine, but this is just his second livestream show. There’s likely to be a conceptual element to the setting, as the tagline is “A virtual show deep inside the belly of a whale.” His first streaming show back in October was called “Forest Musings” and used a backdrop of trees and rocks for his characters to play in. March 23, 8 p.m. $14.50 www.chrisflemingfleming.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

SNAKES, SKUNKS, AND SHRIMP, OH MY There will be scales, fur, and exoskeletons galore at the Museum of Science’s livestream event. Participants should come prepared with questions and insights for the Animal Care Center staff, and a curiosity for all things animal. March 19, 1 p.m., free. www.thebostoncalendar.com





LIBRARY BOOGIE Join the Boston Public Library for a musical puppet show with handmade puppets, songs, and plenty of audience participation. This celebration of reading, science, and the environment will be held over Zoom. March 20, 11 a.m., free. https://bpl.bibliocommons.com/events/





PASSOVER PARTY Celebrate Passover with music, raffles, special guests, and a dinner-and-a-show package with Ezekiel’s Wheels Klezmer Band. Every raffle ticket comes with the opportunity to win handcrafted pieces, including shofars, a Seder plate, candlesticks from Kolbo Fine Judaica. Participation is an easy COVID-friendly, stay-at-home livestream. March 25, 7 p.m., $18-$25. www.eventbrite.com/

NATACHI ONWUAMAEGBU











