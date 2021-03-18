Zack, Joss, and me

The first version of the film, 2017′s “Justice League,” was so bad that I couldn’t imagine any version using any of the same footage being significantly better. I’m a huge Batman fan who appreciates Ben Affleck as an actor and director, but I never wanted him as my Gotham antihero.

I had no intention of watching “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” also know as “The Snyder Cut,” now streaming on HBO Max.

The 2017 “Justice League” plot wasn’t interesting, and the performances felt flat. I wanted DC Comics to take the loss and move on — to accept that maybe Marvel will always be better at ensemble superhero films.

But then I read actor Ray Fisher’s Instagram post on March 2. He said that Snyder’s version of the movie would be a better take on his character, Cyborg. He also said that the Snyder Cut would stand in “proof of, and opposition to” the “discrimination” Fisher experienced on the set helmed by fill-in director Joss Whedon.

With that in mind, how could I not watch?

A quick summary of the “Justice League” mess: Snyder, who directed “300″ (2007) and the Superman movie “Man of Steel” (2013) was the director. Snyder has said (recently, to The New York Times) that his relationship with Warner Bros., the studio making the film, was already deteriorating during production. Then his daughter, Autumn, died by suicide, in 2017. Snyder stepped down from the film to spend time with his family. Joss Whedon, whose superhero credits include Marvel’s “The Avengers” (2012), took over.

Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, and director Zack Snyder on the set of "Zack Snyder’s Justice League." Clay Enos

Whedon’s take on “Justice League” was panned and a box-office disappointment — because it was terrible. Fans who wondered what Snyder would have done had he been in control of the production from start to finish began to rally online for a new cut. Early last year, Warner Bros. said the new version was coming.

Even as a huge DC Comics fan, I thought the whole “release the Snyder Cut” movement was annoying, because why spend all this extra money on the same superhero film? I wished the resources would go to new storytellers and better ideas.

But with Fisher’s post, I wanted to see what Snyder had made.

Fisher spoke out last year about how he was treated on set after Snyder left. “Joss Whedon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable,” Fisher tweeted in July. By the end of the summer, Warner Bros. had started an investigation. In January, the company reported that it had concluded and that “remedial action” had been taken.

Ray Fisher in "Zack Snyder's Justice League." HBO Max

I was already in a state of interrogating the work of Joss Whedon. As a die-hard fan of Whedon’s “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” a series that showed a girl in high school as a warrior, I was already a mess over loving work made by a man who abused his power. In 2017, Kai Cole, Whedon’s ex-wife, wrote an essay about how Whedon spoke of — and wrote — feminism, but didn’t practice it in real life. She said he was a hypocrite about his ideals, specially on “Buffy.” ”Joss admitted that for the next decade and a half, he hid multiple affairs and a number of inappropriate emotional ones that he had with his actresses, co-workers, fans and friends, while he stayed married to me,” she wrote.

In February, actress Charisma Carpenter, of “Buffy” and its spinoff, “Angel,” posted her own statement on social media about Whedon’s treatment of her on set. It led to other accusations from her castmates. She tagged her social media post, #IStandWithRayFisher.

I was compelled to support Fisher, to see the movie he wanted me to see. To see what a performance looks like when a director respects your place on set — how better intentions plays out for a better narrative.

I suffered through a re-watch of 2017′s “Justice League” to refresh my memory, and then watched the Snyder Cut. Before I say what I think of this new take, some context for DC fans: I am a Michael Keaton 1989 “Batman” person, but I’ll accept Christian Bale. I am a “Batman: The Animated Series” person. I enjoyed “Birds of Prey” (2020) but only watched it once. I did not enjoy Snyder’s “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016) because I was very bored and I wanted the heroes to kiss (they did not). I am madly in love with the “Harley Quinn” animated series — the recent one produced by Kaley Cuoco, also on HBO Max — so much so that I watched it twice in a row.

Harley Quinn and Catwoman in "Harley Quinn." Warner Bros. Animation

I have not seen “Joker” (2019) because I have already seen “Taxi Driver” (1976).

Now, having disclosed my DC perspective, I will tell you that . . . I loved the Snyder Cut.

Yes, at just over four hours it’s an hour too long; yes, it’s frustrating that it exists because of fan service; yes, it relies on dramatic slow motion so frequently I started to giggle and pretend I was eating my snacks in slow-mo; and yes, there is a scene at the very end (you’ll know it when you see it) that made me very angry. No spoilers here.

But aside from those issues, Snyder’s “Justice League” was emotional and beautiful — a film that cares about story and characters.

Also, Ray Fisher, so minimized in Whedon’s “Justice League,” becomes a central figure, and the most compelling young hero.

Whereas Whedon’s version opens with a mournful moment for a deceased Superman, followed by Affleck’s Batman fighting criminals around Gotham, Snyder is quick to prioritize Fisher’s Cyborg, a young man cursed as part human, mostly robot. In the original, we can try to guess that character’s origin story (we’re given few details), but Snyder tells the whole heartbreaking tale. That makes it easier to be invested (and maybe cry) when Cyborg later shares emotional moments with his father (Joe Morton) and eventually helps save the day.

Scenes from the old cut look and feel different, supported by establishing shots and more appropriate music for tone. Aquaman’s brawn isn’t played as a punch line; actor Jason Momoa’s character feels lived in and real, even when he’s purposefully silly.

Also, with the first “Justice League,” I had no sense of plot. The villain was a CGI monster who rambled about finding boxes — a MacGuffin of a plot device that I deleted from my brain as it was happening. It was a knockoff Marvel/Thanos situation of some kind. But Snyder adds a beat or two for exposition.

Ben Affleck as Batman in "Zack Snyder's Justice League." HBO Max

What’s sacrificed is Batman, and believe it or not, that’s OK! In this second version, Affleck is mostly seen in his Bruce Wayne clothes, leading his team of superheroes as a manager. He lets them shine without pretending he has their powers. It looks better on him.

One could say that if any director is given four hours, they’ll have the time for more backstory and details, but I believe Snyder’s version would have the same spirit and tone at three hours or less. It would still have all the empathy and the grittiness that belongs in the DC world. He would still let minor characters get their due, making the world seem so much bigger.

In the first version, there’s a massive battle scene where a woman on Themyscira, Wonder Woman’s island, is crushed by a horse. She’s gone in seconds. Snyder gives this same character the longer ending of a warrior, with Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen) at her side. Diane Lane is no longer wasted in the film as Clark Kent’s mother; she gets real lines. Also, Ryan Zheng gets a crucial role in the Snyder Cut, playing scientist Ryan Choi. Feel free to Google that character and get excited about his potential future. Zheng is a pleasure to watch, and I was giddy seeing him as a presence in S.T.A.R. Labs.

I don’t know what lessons will be learned from the Snyder Cut. Big studios are always going to have control over the direction of their franchises, sometimes ruining what fans love most about the stories. I still wish that the millions of dollars that went to remake and rerelease this superhero film had been used to fund new projects made by filmmakers who deserve financial backing. But I know that’s not how it works.

Her favorite DC Comics character is Maven, who is Catwoman's best friend and personal assistant in "Batman: The Animated Series."