Google employees will return to Kendall Square, in a big way

Google said Thursday that it is building out more Kendall Square office space than it had intended to, even before the pandemic caused it to shift much of its staff to remote work.
The announcement, which comes as employers across the region are puzzling over how and when to safely return to offices, is another signal that the technology giant remains eager to bring its workforce back in person. And the company is willing to invest substantially in real estate to make that possible.
The tech giant said it is adding 38,000 square feet of space to its existing offices at 4 and 5 Cambridge Center. It will also take over 170,000 square feet that it is renovating at 8 Cambridge Center. The moves come on top of the 380,000 square feet on 14 floors in development at 3 Cambridge Center, an expansion announced in 2019.
All told, the company said, it will have more than a million square feet in Cambridge, a footprint that it said will allow it to eventually double its approximately 1,900-person workforce in the area.
“Coming together in person to collaborate and build community is core to Google’s culture, and it will be an important part of our future,” Google chief executive Sundar Pichai said in a blog post published Thursday discussing the additional efforts in Cambridge and around the country.
The company said it would spend more than $7 billion on its US offices and data centers this year, and create at least 10,000 new full-time jobs.
Google previously said it plans to have workers return to the office in September, and it plans to test out a hybrid model in which employees would be expected to work at least three days a week in the office, but would be allowed to work from home on other days.
Material from the New York Times was used in this report.
Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @andyrosen.