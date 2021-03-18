Google employees will return to Kendall Square, in a big way

Google said Thursday that it is building out more Kendall Square office space than it had intended to, even before the pandemic caused it to shift much of its staff to remote work.

The announcement, which comes as employers across the region are puzzling over how and when to safely return to offices, is another signal that the technology giant remains eager to bring its workforce back in person. And the company is willing to invest substantially in real estate to make that possible.

The tech giant said it is adding 38,000 square feet of space to its existing offices at 4 and 5 Cambridge Center. It will also take over 170,000 square feet that it is renovating at 8 Cambridge Center. The moves come on top of the 380,000 square feet on 14 floors in development at 3 Cambridge Center, an expansion announced in 2019.