Hesse to become chairman of Akamai board

Former Sprint chief executive Dan Hesse is taking over as chairman of the board at Akamai Technologies now that the current chairman, Fred Salerno, has decided to retire from the board as of the company’s annual meeting on June 3. Hesse, a board member since 2016, currently chairs the board’s environmental, social, and governance committee. Salerno first joined the Akamai board in 2002, four years after the company’s founding. At the time, he had most recently worked as chief financial officer at Verizon Communications. Salerno joined shortly after the telecom and dotcom bubble burst, and Akamai was worth only about $300 million. Now, the Cambridge-based company, which has the largest global server network for delivering content over the Internet, has a market value of more than $16 billion. — JON CHESTO

SPORTS MARKETING

Gifford’s Ice Cream has signed on to be the ice cream sponsor of the Boston Celtics, and is believed to be the first ice cream maker to do so. The Skowhegan, Maine-based company will add the Full Quart Pretz flavor to its lineup this spring, featuring vanilla ice cream and chocolate covered pretzel balls, in honor of the new partnership. (Other sports themed flavors at Gifford’s include the Powerplay Fudge and Dough Your Job.) Gifford’s has made sports sponsorships a major part of its marketing strategy, signing on with the Bruins in 2016 and with the Patriots in 2019. — JON CHESTO

CINEMA

AMC to have nearly all of its US theaters open on Friday

It’s showtime! AMC Theatres says it will have 98 percent of its US movie theaters open on Friday, with more expected to open by March 26. Movie theaters all over shuttered their doors a year ago as the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe. While some movie theaters have opened over the past few months with limited capacity and enhanced safety protocols, the announcement by AMC to open nearly all of its US theaters by month’s end means more people will have more locations to choose from if they want to see a film on the big screen. AMC said that California is expected to open 52 of its 54 locations by Monday. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Renault workers want to stay on the job

Renault is struggling to meet a target to shrink its workforce in France — a key part of the carmaker’s cost-cutting plan — as few employees sign up for a voluntary layoff program. Only about 300 people have agreed to leave the company under the program started last year, far fewer than a goal of 1,900 staff, according to Guillaume Ribeyre, a representative of the CFE-CGC labor union. Renault started offering incentives for workers to exit in December and they have until September to accept. The pandemic sent car sales plunging in Europe, its biggest market, leading to a record annual loss. The company unveiled a sweeping plan in May to cut 14,600 positions worldwide. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

Goldman Sachs looking for volunteers to relocate to Florida

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s plan to move part of its asset-management unit to Florida is gaining momentum, as the Wall Street bank discreetly seeks volunteers for the first wave and prepares office space. In recent weeks, executives overseeing Goldman Sachs Asset Management and its merchant banking operations have asked managers to identify people willing to be relocated to West Palm Beach, according to people familiar with the matter. The initial group could comprise a couple hundred people, including investment professionals. A year of pandemic has spurred conversations in the highest rungs of the financial industry over shifting more workers from high-cost cities such as New York to places like Florida, where taxes are lower and the weather is warm. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TOURISM

Oslo has the most expensive bottled water; Boston has the best tap water in US

Oslo has emerged as the city where a bottle of water is the most expensive, and is almost triple the median price in 120 cities surveyed by Holidu, a search engine for vacation rentals. Tel Aviv, New York, Stockholm, and Helsinki are the next most expensive locales to purchase a 16.9-ounce bottle of water, Holidu said in a study released Thursday. Meanwhile, Boston ranked highest in terms of water quality among American cities, and was 24th overall. Boston is followed by Seattle and Portland. Data for the water-quality index come from the UN and the World Health Organization. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

BlackRock to ask companies about their human rights policies

BlackRock, the money manager that’s made bold statements about climate change, now plans to press companies about their policies related to human rights, as well as biodiversity, deforestation, and water. The world’s largest asset manager said it will ask companies in which it holds stakes to identify and show how they intend to prevent human rights abuses, and provide “robust” disclosures about those practices. BlackRock also will request that businesses show how they have adopted sustainable practices regarding air, water, land, minerals, and forests, according to a stewardship report released Thursday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

REAL ESTATE

Home equity soars to highest in eight years

The red-hot US housing market is paying off for many homeowners, even those who aren’t looking to sell their home. On average, homes with a mortgage gained $26,300 in equity in the last three months of 2020 versus a year earlier, according to real estate information company CoreLogic. That average gain is the highest since 2013, the firm said. CoreLogic said homes with a mortgage account for about 62 percent of all US properties. Taken together, the home equity for those properties surged to more than $1.5 trillion, an increase of 16.2 percent from a year earlier. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

Wexner leaving board of company he built

Les Wexner is leaving the board of L Brands, bringing an end to a long — and recently troubled — relationship with a company he built into a retail empire. Wexner, 83, and his wife, Abigail, won’t stand for re-election at the annual shareholder meeting in May, the company said Thursday. Wexner had already relinquished his chairman seat last year at L Brands, the owner of Victoria’s Secret, though he had maintained in a chairman emeritus role. The decision caps a nearly six-decade run for Wexner, whose once-sprawling company is now being dismantled. Victoria’s Secret, which has struggled with changing consumer tastes and controversy amid the #metoo movement, is being split off in the coming months, leaving only the Bath & Body Works chain. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MORTGAGES

Rates continue to creep up

Long-term mortgage rates continued to edge higher this week as the benchmark 30-year loan stayed above the 3 percent mark. Rates remain near historic lows, however. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate home loan rose to 3.09 percent from 3.05 percent last week. By contrast, the benchmark rate stood at 3.65 percent a year ago. The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans, popular among those seeking to refinance their mortgages, increased to 2.40 percent from 2.38 percent last week. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

