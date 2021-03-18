In the mayor’s race, some Boston business folks already have their candidate

No one has yet emerged as the “business candidate,” but business leaders tend to watch which way the political winds are blowing — i.e., who might actually win — before picking a horse in the race. Or instead of holding back, they give to everyone to hedge their bets.

Andrea Campbell, Jon Santiago, and Michelle Wu can count a number of bold-face types among their biggest supporters. John Barros and Annissa Essaibi George, meanwhile, will need to play catch-up.

The field for the Boston mayoral race is far from set, but some business leaders have already opened their wallets and picked their candidates.

Who is mayor matters to business owners and leaders because they want a city that functions well. Developers, in particular, care because their projects can rise and fall on the whims of City Hall. Just ask Don Chiofaro.

But the early commitments are a testament to the exceptional quality of the declared candidates, who also happen to be the most diverse in the city’s history: Barros (Black), Campbell (Black), Essaibi George (Arab-American), Santiago (Latino), and Wu (Asian-American).

Here’s a partial rundown, based on state campaign finance data and interviews:

Campbell, a city councilor who also served as president of the body, has received money from former first lady Diane Patrick, a lawyer at Ropes & Gray, advertising maven Donna Latson Gittens, and civic leader Linda Whitlock. Each has given at least $1,000 to her campaign.

Gittens, who supported Campbell in her first run as city councilor in 2015, told me she exhibits “duende,” a term popularized by legendary Globe columnist George Frazier to describe someone with irresistible charm and class.

Campbell is “someone who can make a connection after her first impression,” added Gittens. “She is fond of saying, ‘I’m not about the seat. I am about doing the work . . . I am not running against anyone. I am running to lead.’ That, to me, resonates.”

Whitlock, who has been a major Democratic fund-raiser, has been professing support for Campbell to hundreds of her friends, colleagues, and fellow political junkies.

“Andrea is smart, determined, innovative, and policy-focused, with a valuable and broad set of personal and professional lived experiences that will enable her to lead our City with competence, character, and vision,” Whitlock wrote. “She will be a transformative leader.”

Santiago, a second-term state representative for Boston, a practicing emergency medicine doctor and an Army Reserve captain, launched his bid in late February and is fast catching the eye of the business establishment.

Among his biggest backers are Dan O’Connell, former president of the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership and former state economic secretary, and Boston hotel developer Dick Friedman.

Friedman, who has been a prolific Democratic donor, has contributed $2,000 to Santiago’s campaign and is raising money for him. Friedman got to know the representative because the developer’s Four Seasons Hotel on Dalton Street is in Santiago’s district. After President Biden nominated Mayor Martin J. Walsh to be labor secretary, Friedman said he encouraged Santiago to run.

“He is a convener, and he listens well, and he solves problems,” Friedman said. “I have spent decades identifying people with exceptional political talent early in their careers, like Kamala Harris and Bill Clinton. I see that star quality in Jon Santiago.”

Wu, the city councilor and also a former council president, is the most progressive of the candidates and is viewed as the least business-friendly. Senator Elizabeth Warren’s early endorsement of Wu — who was a student of hers at Harvard Law School and later worked on her 2012 Senate campaign — only stoked those fears.

But not Vertex founder Josh Boger, who wears his progressive stripes proudly and is a big fan of Wu. He does not see her equity-centered agenda, which includes a city-level New Green Deal and fare-free public transit, as an obstacle to business.

“It really comes down to what is the biggest risk for businesses in Boston,” Boger said. “The biggest risks are around issues of social justice and equity.”

How exactly does that affect business? Boger puts it quite simply: “If more people are poor and fewer people are well off, your market is smaller. Having people with so little discretionary income and running so close to the wire, I can’t think of a business that is good for.”

Beth Boland, a Boston law firm partner and prolific fund-raiser for Democratic women candidates, finds Campbell’s candidacy “compelling,” but she is Team Wu.

“Michelle is both courageous and a consensus-builder, which is what we need,” Boland said.

Some heavy-hitters have not made up their minds. Count John Fish among them. But the Suffolk construction boss knows what issues are important, whether businesses will face steep tax increases and overregulation, and whether the new mayor will do enough to improve Boston Public Schools and make child care affordable.

“There are some individuals who are concerned businesses will be overtaxed,” Fish told me. “But there is not a successful business person who is against paying taxes as long as they understand the rationale behind it.”

Boston developer Tom O’Brien is also keeping an open mind — and an open wallet. State campaign filings indicate he has has given only to Campbell, but I’m told he more recently donated $500 each to the campaigns of Barros, Essaibi George, Santiago, and Wu. And if City Council President Kim Janey ― who will become acting mayor when Walsh departs ― jumps in, O’Brien plans to contribute to her bid.

Talk about covering your bases. That’s one way to make sure you pick a winner. With so many impressive candidates — and more may jump in — this could be an expensive race, even for deep-pocketed business executives.





Shirley Leung is a Business columnist. She can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com.