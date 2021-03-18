We asked readers how they want to — or don’t want to — return to the office. Here are their answers

The Globe asked readers how they want to — or don’t want to — return to the workplace, and more than half of the 150 respondents said they wanted to take a hybrid approach, reserving the flexibility to continue remote work in some capacity. When asked what the “optimal work week” would look like for them, many said it involves going to the office two or three days per week.

Many office employees have been working from home for about a year, and some are already dreading the idea of a full-fledged return to the office after the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.

Thirty-six percent of respondents said they would prefer to work from home all the time, while only nine percent said they want to go back to the office five days a week.

Bonny Kellermann, who works in the Office of Gift Planning at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said in the survey that she wants to determine her work location based on her schedule for the day.

“I would be in the office when there are face-to-face meetings scheduled,” she wrote. “But I welcome the flexibility to work from home when there are snowstorms and no face-to-face meetings that day.”

Cynthia Rosengard, who works as a clinical psychologist in a private practice in Rhode Island, said she could see breaking up her days into morning and afternoon sessions, spending one half of the day in the office and the other facilitating telehealth appointments.

One respondent who identified themselves as an engineer at Boston Scientific, a Marlborough-based medical device manufacturer, said they want to go back to the office full-time because it is easier to collaborate with colleagues and feel like part of a team.

Even those who said they want to be in the office less often said they miss their coworkers.

David Shore, a senior vice president at Citizens Bank, said he thinks “there is significant value to seeing and interacting with colleagues.” Still, he thinks allowing employees to work from home periodically could lead to a more productive staff and even a cleaner environment if fewer people commute.

