A kid-friendly campground in Carver, tips for solo women travelers, and some midweek deals

Attention all parents whose kids are going crazy after quarantining all winter! (Meaning, everyone.) Fans of family-friendly parks — and Yogi Bear and Boo-Boo — will cheer to learn a new Jellystone Park Camp-Resort location is debuting in mid-April in Massachusetts. Northgate Resorts is converting a 132-site campground, formerly the Shady Acres Family Campground in Carver, into Cranberry Acres Jellystone Park, named after nearby cranberry bogs. Amenities include a fishing pond and beach, swimming pool, kiddie pool, hiking trails, nine-hole miniature golf course, two playgrounds, dog park, gem mining sluice, game room and arcade, horseshoe pit, basketball, tennis, and volleyball courts, and 4,320-square-foot pavilion. Tentative additional attractions include jumping pad, laser tag, cornhole, and kayak rentals, with plans to expand the camp store and, in 2022, install cabins. www.campjellystone.com

Hammetts Hotel is centrally located in Newport, R.I. Handout

DAFFODILS AND MIDWEEK DEALS

If cabin fever has you down, check out the discounted midweek rates in Hammetts Hotel’s “Travel Is Uncancelled” package. This centrally-located Newport, R.I., waterfront hotel offers 84 stylish rooms priced from $99 to $169. The hotel and the city of Newport continue to maintain rigorous COVID-19 precautions, and the offer is available to anyone feeling excited about travel; no vaccine records are required. Available through May 27; must be booked by April 1. 401-324-7500, www.hammettshotel.com. If you’re looking for some nearby outdoor activities, and you time it right, you can view the springtime daffodil display at Blitheworld, a 33-acre seaside estate where over 50,000 daffodils bloom in April. www.blithewold.org

G Adventures is promoting 15 small group trips that take advantage of the wide-open spaces in America’s national parks. Handout

THERE:

ADVENTURE TRAVEL IN USA

If recent surveys are correct, most Americans will be planning domestic, rather than international, vacations in 2021. With that in mind, G Adventures is promoting 15 small group trips that take advantage of the wide-open spaces in America’s national parks. For example, Hiking Utah’s Big 5, one of the new itineraries offered this year, is a nine-day, active style trip that visits Capitol Reef, Arches, Canyonlands, Bryce, and Zion national parks. Features camping most nights with some hotel/hostel stays to start and throughout; affordable public and private transport. Limited to 13 travelers, ages 12 and above. Rates from $1,599. Additional adventures available to Hawaii, Wyoming, Alaska, and more. 800-281-2354, www.gadventures.com/united-states-adventures

Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center’s South Building reopens this summer after a $25 million renovation. Handout

VIRGINIA BEACH HOTEL AND AQUARIUM DEBUT

Tired of your same old beach haunts? Those searching for a different destination may want to consider the newly-opened Delta Hotels Virginia Beach Bayfront Suites, the area’s only beachfront hotel on Chesapeake Bay. Offering 295 spacious one- and two-bedroom suites on its own private beach, the hotel includes amenities such as an outdoor pool and lounge, kayak and bike rentals, and 24-7 ultra-modern fitness center. The property’s signature restaurant, Tin Cup Kitchen + Oyster Bar, serves a robust oyster program and coastal cuisine on its expansive outdoor patio. Rates from $300. 757-481-9000, www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/orfdb-delta-hotels-virginia-beach-bayfront-suites/ If you’re visiting with the kids, the nearby Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center’s South Building reopens this summer after a $25 million renovation that includes interactive play areas, a giant Pacific octopus, two touch pools with jellies and Indo-Pacific invertebrates, and brings back the Aquarium’s beloved otters. www.virginiaaquarium.com/Pages/default.aspx

Overseas Adventure Travel has tips for solo women travelers. Handout

EVERYWHERE:

TRAVEL TIPS FOR SOLO WOMEN ADVENTURERS

Solo women travelers are a growing segment of the travel market. While international trips may be on hold — for now — you can still prepare for future adventures with a complimentary 96-page color booklet offering “101 Tips for Solo Women Travelers.” Created by Boston-based Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.), a leader in solo-friendly travel for women over 50, the booklet presents advice from seasoned solo women travelers in over 80 countries, including such topics as packing like a pro, safety issues, best travel apps, how to dine like a diva, recommended solo travel destinations, and more. With tips in hand, make sure to check out the top five O.A.T. trips chosen by women to destinations in Morocco, Africa, Egypt, Sicily, and Japan. 800-955-1925; www.oattravel.com/community/101-tips

Baby sleeping bags. Handout

KEEP LITTLE CAMPERS WARM

Camping and outdoor enthusiasts who want to keep their young children warm are discovering the joys of Morrison Outdoors’ Baby Sleeping Bags. The miniature sleeping bags feature sleeves to give your baby the freedom to use their hands while creating a cozy sleep environment for the littlest campers in your life. Available with polyester fiber insulation for moderate temperatures, and down insulation for colder temperatures. Hesitant about investing too much in an item your child will soon outgrow? The company has partnered with Rerouted to make it easy to trade in your used sleeping bag, get cash back, and support great causes. Simply return the item with provided pre-paid shipping label for cash back and a discount code for a matching amount to spend with Morrison Outdoors. Available in two sizes: 6 to 24 months and 2 to 4 years. From $84.95. morrisonoutdoors.com

NECEE REGIS