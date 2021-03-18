Make the most of spring muck

Crocuses, daffodils, and spring flowering trees make an early appearance, followed by hundreds of flowering hydrangeas at the Heritage Museums & Gardens.

The days are longer; the robins have returned, and the mercury is climbing. Ahh . . . early spring in New England is our just reward for surviving the winter. Of course, the snow melts and the rains come, and the landscape turns into muck, but hooray we say! There are certain activities that are best during our mushy, marvelous spring season. Here are a few ideas. Note: Check individual websites for up-to-date safety protocols and consult CDC and state COVID-related websites for travel guidelines.

“So far this year, it’s been a mild winter, and the spring bloom should be spectacular,” says Judith Goetz, director of marketing and public relations at the Heritage Museums & Gardens in Sandwich. “Our horticulture director believes it will likely be one of the best in recent times, provided we don’t get any below zero temperatures from now on.”

Advertisement

The Heritage is home to the largest public garden in Southern New England and contains two of the most comprehensive plant collections in the country – rhododendrons and hydrangeas. Plan on spending a few hours here to explore the 100-acre garden, including several miles of nature trails. Crocuses, daffodils, and spring flowering trees make an early appearance, followed by hundreds of flowering hydrangeas. The Rhododendron Festival will be held May 21-30 (www.heritagemuseumsandgardens.org).

Spring is an especially beguiling time at the Tower Hill Botanical Garden in Boylston (www.towerhillbg.org), when more than 25,000 daffodils burst into bloom. The Field of Daffodils is just one of several themed displays at this sprawling 171-acre, nonprofit public garden. Check out the heirloom apple orchard, the two-and-a-half-acre wildlife garden, the woodland park, the moss steps, and the just-emerging cottage garden.

You can bring some colorful blooms home with you after a visit to Wicked Tulips Flower Farm in Johnston, R.I. (www.facebook.com/wickedtulips/). This historic farm has the largest you-pick-it tulip field in New England, with some 600,000 tulips of different styles and colors.

Advertisement

Make mud pies

What kid doesn’t like playing in the mud and splashing in spring rain puddles? For some ideas on enjoying the season, check out the Marvelous, Mushy Mud activity sheet offered by Mass Audubon (www.massaudubon.org/learn/families-with-children/young-explorers/activity-sheets/marvelous-mushy-mud-activity-page).

Spring is a wonderful time to explore Mass Audubon properties, which include 60 wildlife sanctuaries and 20 nature centers located across the state. Mass Audubon will also be hosting a variety of spring events, including a guided vernal pool walk at the Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary in Topsfield and guided walks at Mass Audubon’s Habitat Education Center and Wildlife Sanctuary in Belmont, when you can explore vernal pools, listen to migrating birds and learn about maple sugaring (www.massaudubon.org).

Listen to rock music

Spring’s melting snow and ice means the rivers and streams are engorged, and the waterfalls are overflowing. Head to the White Mountains of New Hampshire, where you’ll find several gushing beauties.

The multi-tiered Silver Cascade in Crawford Notch State Park plunges about 250 feet and can be seen from Highway 302. Or, hike the three-mile, in and out trail to Arethusa Falls, the tallest waterfall in New Hampshire, also located in Crawford Notch State Park (www.nhstateparks.org/visit/state-parks/crawford-notch-state-park).

Water cascades over smooth granite ledges into a glacial pothole at The Basin, an easy to access spot off Franconia Notch Parkway. Nearby, is The Flume, featuring a misty, mossy boardwalk alongside towering waterfalls (www.nhstateparks.org/visit/state-parks/franconia-notch-state-park).

Advertisement

Treat yourself

Some New England Inns & Resorts Association members are offering fun spring packages. Go forest bathing (immersing yourself in nature) on a guided hike on trails near picturesque Washington, Conn. The package, offered by the Mayflower Inn & Spa, includes a one- or two-hour excursion with a local nature guide. Nighttime woodland hikes are also available (www.aubergeresorts.com/mayflower).

Need a new hobby? Attend a springtime beekeeping workshop with a certified Vermont beekeeper offered by the Golden Stage Inn Bed & Breakfast in Proctorsville, Vt. Handout

Need a new hobby? Attend a springtime beekeeping workshop with a certified Vermont beekeeper offered by the Golden Stage Inn Bed & Breakfast in Proctorsville, Vt. (www.goldenstageinn.com)

What better way to enjoy the muddy season than on a wild off-road ride? Drive a Land Rover through the 80-acre rocky and rough course located at the Equinox Golf Resort & Spa in Manchester, Vt. (www.equinoxresort.com)

For a complete list of NEIRA Inn the Mood for Mud packages, visit www.newenglandinnsandresorts.com.

What better way to enjoy the muddy season than on a wild off-road ride? Drive a Land Rover through the 80-acre rocky and rough course located at the Equinox Golf Resort & Spa in Manchester, Vt. Handout

Ride a wave

Spring means big water and big thrills on New England rivers. For the best rafting in Massachusetts, head to the Deerfield and Millers rivers, with a series of Class II to Class IV rapids. Zoar Outdoor offers half-day and full-day excursions.

The Zoar Gap trip is the most popular and suitable for kids seven years and older. It follows the river for 10 miles over Class II rapids (and one Class III), affectionately dubbed Hurricane Hole, Freight Train, and Pinball.

Ready for a wilder, bucking whitewater ride? Sign up for the Dryway trip; it’s Zoar’s most thrilling excursion, tumbling down a five-mile stretch of frothy, roily whitewater over

Advertisement

Class III and IV rapids, rivaling some of the best rafting in New England.

Trips run April through October; Dryway trips start in May (www.zoaroutdoor.com).

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com