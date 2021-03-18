A Palestinian cook is serving specialties from home in his Natick cafe

The Back Story Mo Alghool came to the United States from Palestine in 1990. He had been a photographer before the market for his work collapsed during the pandemic. When he saw the space in Natick that had been Wild Thyme Cafe, which was available with some cooking equipment, he decided to open his own place. First he called his mother, aunts, and sister for their favorite recipes, then he wrote a menu translating any Arabic words into English. Last October he opened his doors.

What to Eat Lentils with rice (mjadarah), topped with caramelized onions and served with the garlic sauce tzatziki and a salad; chickpea salad with plenty of crunchy greens; vegetarian or meat grape leaves (waraq); especially crisp falafel with pickled turnips; smoky baba ghanoush; pita chips baked till golden with a generous sprinkle of the spice blend za’atar (the menu calls it thyme); a baked eggplant dish that looks like lasagna, but only contains the sliced vegetable, tomatoes, and herbs; chicken shawarma rolled up in thin pita with garlic sauce and pickled cucumbers that’s been lightly grilled. Everything is carefully packaged with a little garnish of parsley or spice. Alghool cooks and steams basmati so the grains are long and elegant. They’re lightly seasoned with paprika, cumin, coriander, and cinnamon stick. You’ll think you’re eating vermicelli.

Some of the menu items from Cafe Yafa in Natick include (from top), lentils and rice (mjadarah) with tzatziki and salad; chicken shawarma roll-up; vegetarian and meat-filled grape leaves (waraq); baklava fingers; falafel with pickled turnips; baba ghanoush and pita chips; chickpea salad. Sheryl Julian

What to Drink An array of coffees, teas, hot chocolate with breakfast pastries to go with them.

The Takeaway Cafe Yafa has 37 seats and when the world opens again, they’ll probably be filled. The business has grown steadily in six months but now there are two cooks in the kitchen and two students who come for the evening. Some of these Middle Eastern and Mediterranean specialties are labor intensive. Alghool would like to hire more people to help him. DevourNow ordering system, which the cafe uses, doesn’t seem to let you set a time for pick-up or delivery later in the day. Your order goes in as soon as you make it. Restaurants that open in a pandemic need all the encouragement they can get. Cafe Yafa is a sweet place with a generous spirit and very good food. We’ll all help it succeed. 6a Wethersfield Road, Natick, 508-545-0212, www.cafeyafa.menu

Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sheryljulian.