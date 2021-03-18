Vincent’s replaces Cafe du Pays, Uni takes to the streets, and ‘Top Chef’ contestant Carl Dooley lands at Mooncusser

Canton’s Northern Spy (4 Rolling Mill Way), featuring old-fashioned American food from the team behind Cambridge’s Loyal Nine, progresses to in-person dining for brunch, lunch, and dinner on their patio. Visit Tuesday through Sunday.

Evolutions : Au revoir: Vincent’s will permanently replace Café Du Pays outside of Kendall Square (233 Cardinal Medeiros Ave.) Du Pays opened in 2017, serving French-Canadian dishes in the former Hungry Mother space. The team pivoted to open Vincent’s Corner Grocery during the pandemic, focusing on provisions and takeout. Now, it serves a New American menu; in the coming months, enjoy brunch, lunch, and dinner on a permanent basis. The team also runs State Park and Mamaleh’s, which is expanding to Brookline in the coming months.

Advertisement

Uni is now mobile. Handout

Expansions: Back Bay destination Uni is now mobile: Look for their taco truck on the Northeastern University campus (120 Forsyth St.) Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The menu changes often, so visit www.uni-boston.com/menu/tacos before setting out.

The Capital Grille beefs up their Boston footprint with The Capital Burger, a two-story restaurant opening on Friday, March 26 (159 Newbury St.). Sip a vodka-spiked milkshake while downing a bacon cheeseburger with tomato jam daily from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.

The statue of Samuel Adams stands in front of Faneuil Hall next to Boston Beer's new Sam Adams Taproom in February 2020. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/file

Reopenings: Samuel Adams Boston Taproom (60 State St.) reopens on Wednesday, March 24. They’ll introduce the Brewer Patriot Ale, a collaboration with the Boston Tea Party Museum. Their roof deck will also be open for groups of six. If you need beer in a hurry, visit the to-go window.

Restaurateur Anthony Caturano has reopened Prezza in the North End (24 Fleet St.), as well as The Blue Ox in Lynn and Tonno in Gloucester and Wakefield. Visit Wednesday through Sunday, and be on the lookout for patios at all four spots by April.

Fans of “Top Chef” contestant Carl Dooley from Cambridge’s Season to Taste will be happy to know that he’s found a new home at Mooncusser (304 Stuart St.), which reopens on April 15. He’ll serve a four-course, prix-fixe menu highlighting New England seafood and local produce.

Advertisement

Coming soon: Trifecta will open at Boston’s Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton Street (1 Dalton St.) in May, with swanky cocktails and shareable (remember sharing?) platters. Cocktails are named after Boston’s cultural landmarks, like the 152, honoring Isabella Stewart Gardner’s 152 Beacon St. abode. They’ll also serve seafood platters, salads, and a weekend high tea.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.