Advice: ‘When did being organized and uncluttered become an essential virtue?’

When did being organized and uncluttered become an essential virtue? Living in a mess that is demonstrably unsafe is a problem. But I find myself recoiling against the relentless stream of articles cajoling, if not badgering, me to be neat, be organized, and (therefore) be better. Is it a moral failing to live in a clean but cluttered house, and like my stuff? Am I a bad person if I buy books, rather than use the library, or display personal mementos to remind me of my life’s adventures?

J.H. / Malden

Regarding your first question, it definitely has something to do with Marie Kondo, and in a more roundabout way Silicon Valley, and a little bit with millennials, but more because they’re icons of minimalism and organization on account of being broke and anxious than because they’re actively going around shaming people for owning things. But there have been backlash critiques pointing out the impracticality of extreme minimalism (supply chain problems, anyone?) and its inhospitality to people’s psychological needs. Visual and tactile cues in the environment help us keep our memories and sense of self intact, a fact you allude to. And this was even before the pandemic taught us the wisdom of keeping extra supplies and entertainment squirreled away!

So I’m on your side, and if you could see the office/gym/art studio/library in which I’m writing, you’d believe me. Here’s the thing, though: Everything you wrote could have been written by someone with a hoarding disorder, fully believing that their description was accurate. Don’t let Marie or Martha harsh your happy maximalist vibe, but if a friend or neighbor has ever expressed concern, get an objective opinion to make sure things haven’t gotten too Grey Gardens during the past year.

I need insight on how to deal with relatives who want the grandchildren to visit like the pandemic isn’t real. We are older grandparents and have to be concerned about our health.

Anonymous / Boston

How frustrating and frightening for you! I hope you can get the vaccine soon. Until then, maintain your boundaries, but refuse to be drawn into arguments about them. This can be a hard habit to break, particularly with people we care about; we want them to understand, not merely comply. And so much of child-raising — and growing up — consists of exactly these kinds of conversations between parents and children, so assuming that the relatives are your offspring, you may be going against decades of habit. Who wants to be the kind of parent who would shut out a child with a “Because I said so, that’s why”? But a (more affectionate!) version of that is what the moment calls for. “I love you. I hate this situation. I can only see you under these conditions for now.” If they begin to argue — ”I don’t want to argue about it. How’s Grandchild doing on the clarinet these days?” If they keep up, end the call. Hang tough. Even if your family disagrees with your risk assessment, I bet they’ll recognize that you’re doing this out of the desire to see as many of those grandchildren’s birthdays as possible.

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.