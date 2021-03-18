14-year-old boy arrested for shooting in Roxbury

He is due to be arraigned on drugs and firearm charges in Boston Juvenile Court.

The boy, who was not identified because he is a juvenile, is a suspect in a shooting that occurred at the same address last Friday, police said in a statement.

A 14-year-old boy who allegedly shot a gun before fleeing in a car driven by a 19-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night near 58 Annunciation Road in Roxbury, according to Boston police.

The incident on Wednesday unfolded just before 9 p.m., when officers responded to a report of shots fired near Tremont and Lenox streets. Officers allegedly saw the boy fire the gun then flee in a black sedan, the statement said.

Police retrieved ballistic evidence from the scene, but there were no injuries or property damage, the statement said.

Police followed the car and stopped it. The boy exited and ran into a building on 58 Annunciation Road. Officers arrested him, and later found a revolver on a window ledge, the statement said.

Officers found 101 rounds of ammunition and a Shockwave blade pistol stabilizer after executing a search warrant at the building, the statement said.

The driver, identified as Josman Romero Delgado, , of East Boston, was arrested on several outstanding warrants for charges, including multiple counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to police.

Romero Delgado will be arraigned in Roxbury District Court, police said.

Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.