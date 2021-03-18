All Rhode Islanders older than 16 to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on April 19

He said that he will be sending a letter to the White House, requesting more 50,000 doses be allocated to the state in order to make President Joe Biden’s demand to open eligibility to all American adults by May 1.

“That does not mean that everyone will receive a vaccine on the twentieth,” said McKee.

PROVIDENCE — Governor Daniel J. McKee said Thursday that he plans to open vaccine eligibility to all Rhode Islanders older than 16 on April 19.

Just last week, the state opened eligibility to Rhode Islanders who were older than 60 and those residents who were 16 and older with specific underlying conditions. However, the demand has already far outpaced supply.

“Supply increases are on the way,” assured Tom McCarthy, the Executive Director of RIDOH’s COVID Response.

On Thursday morning, the state announced that it would release 1,500 first-dose appointments on VaccinateRI.org for the Middletown mass vaccination site for appointments on Friday and Saturday. This is in addition to the first-dose appointments that will also be added on Friday for the near future.

McCarthy said the state is expecting steady increases in both Pfizer and Moderna allocations, but a very large increase of Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine, which will fully vaccinate one person.

McCarthy said that he expects the state will be able to start administering 160,000 doses per week, depending on supply allocations from the federal government, by the end of the month.

Additional community sites will likely open in the coming weeks, with plans to open a site in Westerly, a site in northern part of the state, and one in East Providence, according to McCarthy. He said sites will open in the coming weeks when the state receives enough supply to do so.

Rhode Islanders can also start booking appointments at specific Stop & Shop pharmacies and Walmart pharmacies, as announced by the companies on Thursday morning.

The news comes as neighboring states have also come out with similar news. On Wednesday, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker said that everyone in the general public, who is over the age of 16, will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on April 19.

But Dr. Alexander-Scott, the state’s health department director, said that less than 30 percent of Rhode Islanders are immune to COVID-19 at this point, whether they’ve been fully vaccinated or because they were recently infected. Of that 30 percent, only 12 percent of Rhode Islanders have been fully vaccinated, according to a Tweet by the health department Thursday.

Alexander-Scott said that the state’s vaccine campaign is still ramping up as variants of COVID-19 are also spreading. On Thursday, Rhode Island reported 19 cases of the variant from the United Kingdom, 16 cases of the variant from California, and six cases of the variant from New York.

This story is still developing and will be updated.





