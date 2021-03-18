Massachusetts’ COVID-19 travel order will be downgraded to an advisory on Monday

Starting Monday, the release said, the advisory “will urge all persons entering Massachusetts, including returning residents, are advised to quarantine for 10 days upon their arrival if they have been out of the state for 24 hours or more.” That had been a requirement under the prior order , with certain exceptions.

Governor Charlie Baker’s office said the state’s travel order on Monday will be downgraded to a less onerous advisory, on the same day Massachusetts moves to step one, phase four of its economic reopening.

The new advisory, the statement said, won’t apply to people in several categories. They are: anyone returning the Massachusetts after an absence of less than 24 hours; travelers to the state with a negative COVID test administered in the prior 72 hours; workers who enter Massachusetts to perform critical infrastructure functions; and visitors who are fully vaccinated against the deadly virus, according to the statement.

“Travelers are additionally encouraged to consult and follow the CDC’s guidelines and requirements for travel,” the statement said.

The Monday date for moving step one, phase four has been confirmed previously by state officials.

“The Administration continues to take steps to reopen the Commonwealth’s economy with public health metrics continuing to trend in a positive direction,” the statement said. “This includes drops in average daily COVID cases and hospitalizations. Massachusetts also continues to be a national leader in vaccination rates.”

Effective Monday, officials said Thursday, large capacity sports and entertainment venues will be allowed to open at a strict 12 percent capacity limit after submitting a plan to the state Department of Public Health.

Gathering limits will also be affected by the change.

The statement said limits “for event venues and in public settings will increase to 100 people indoors and 150 people outdoors. Outdoor gatherings at private residences and in private backyards will remain at a maximum of 25 people, with indoor house gatherings remaining at 10 people.”

And nuptials, it seems, will include the Electric Slide.

“Additionally, dance floors will be permitted at weddings and other events only, and overnight summer camps will be allowed to operate this coming summer,” the statement said. “Exhibition and convention halls may also begin to operate, following gatherings limits and event protocols. Other Phase IV sectors must continue to remain closed.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.