Charges filed in connection with random attacks on men in Waltham

The statement did not contain the name of a suspect or say whether anyone’s currently in custody.

In a joint statement, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office and Waltham police said they will hold a briefing Thursday afternoon to “announce an update in charges in connection to a series of unprovoked attacks and related incidents that occurred in Waltham during November 2020.”

Charges have been filed in connection with an unnerving spate of random, unprovoked attacks that targeted at least 10 men on Waltham streets late last year, authorities said Thursday.

The attacks began Nov. 10 near the Gardencrest apartment complex and later extended to the city’s downtown. The final confirmed attack occurred the day after Thanksgiving.

Advertisement

In each attack, police have said, the man appeared to lie in wait for unsuspecting victims, sneaking up from behind and viciously assaulting them. He fled quickly on foot each time, without stealing anything, police have said.

Among the victims was Emerson Antonio Aroche Paz, a man in his 40s who was attacked the night before Thanksgiving while walking down a Waltham street.

He “hit me in my left eye,” Aroche Paz told the Globe last year. “It happened very quickly.”

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available. Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.