Confession helps authorities crack 1984 slaying of woman in Pembroke; admitted killer has died, Plymouth DA says

The woman, Cruz said, was 59-year-old Virginia Hannon, who was found strangled, beaten, and stabbed in her Pembroke home in February 1984. And the person who heard Aylward’s shocking confession decades later, Cruz said, contacted police the day after Aylward died in February 2020 at the age of 58.

Then in early 2019, the Brockton resident finally cracked, confessing to someone that he’d killed a woman in Pembroke “many years ago,” Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz told reporters Thursday.

Cruz said DNA evidence ties Aylward to the murder.

“Though this investigation has spanned more than 37 years, we have identified Virginia Hannon’s killer, and it is Jesse Aylward,” Cruz said. “We have exhausted all of the evidence we currently have. And it all points in the direction of Jesse Aylward.”

Advertisement

According to a statement from Cruz’s office, authorities had been working the case since the date of Hannon’s slaying on Feb. 13, 1984.

In May 2018, the statement said, Cruz’s office worked with a forensic scientist and chemist from the State Police crime lab, who advised investigators to perform additional rounds of testing on items taken from the crime scene including broken glass, nylon stockings and bloody paper towels.

Then in January 2019, the statement continued, prosecutors learned the male DNA profile found on the items all came from the same unknown man.

And the killer’s identity came into focus in February 2020, officials said, when Aylward’s interlocutor came forward with the crucial information.

“Last year, Pembroke Police received a tip from a person who reported that in early 2019, a man named Jesse Aylward told him that he had killed a person in Pembroke many years ago,” the statement said. “The man went on to say that Aylward died the day before in February 2020.”

Advertisement

Aylward’s death notice posted online said he died Feb. 3, 2020 at Brockton Hospital and had “owned his own paving and sealcoating business early on.”

Investigators, Cruz said, obtained a DNA swab from the deceased Aylward at Brockton Hospital, and it was determined to be a match for the DNA on the crime scene items. A private lab continued to test items, prosecutors said, and notified Cruz’s office March 4 that no additional suspects were identified.

“I would like to commend the devoted work of law enforcement, Chief Wall, Det. Sgt. Cain, Massachusetts State Police and Trooper Michael DiMarzio, the State Police Crime Lab, Pembroke Police, and Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague -- for their diligent efforts over 37 years of pursuing Virginia Hannon’s murderer,” Cruz said in the release. “My condolences go out once again to the Hannon family for their loss. I am hopeful that they finally find some peace and closure with this news.”

Shortly after Hannon’s murder, the Globe reported at the time, authorities initially theorized she may have been tortured so she’d disclose where she kept an inheritance believed to be about $380,000.

Then-Plymouth DA William C. O’Malley said knotted nylon stockings and scarves found in a wastebasket in Hannon’s home seemed to support the torture theory. “They appear to have been used to bind the woman and then to have been cut off her at a later time,” he said.

Asked about the possible theory that Hannon, who worked as a cook for many years in the local school system, may have been targeted for her inheritance money, Beth Stone, a spokeswoman for Cruz, said the DA didn’t comment on those reports at Thursday’s briefing, or “speculate on a motive.”

Advertisement

Stone added that Aylward grew up in Pembroke and lived in a neighborhood near Hannon.

Cruz also tweeted about the case Thursday.

“37 years later, justice for Virginia Hannon,” Cruz tweeted. “Thank you to all those who never gave up on finding her killer.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. Jeremiah Manion of the Globe Staff contributed.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.