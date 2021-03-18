Hanson police searching for three people suspected of vandalizing library

Hanson police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people suspected of vandalizing the Hanson Public Library, officials said Wednesday.

Video footage captured three people at the Hanson Public Library on Jan. 22 and March 12., and extensive damage was found at the library both days, Hanson police said in a statement.

One person was seen on camera on the night of March 12 wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and a dark-colored backpack, the statement said. A second person was wearing a black short-sleeved shirt, jeans, a black hat, black gloves, and a dark-colored face mask, and the third wore a white short-sleeved shirt, jeans, and a black hat, the statement said.