Health expert Dr. Jha warns about variants and rising COVID-19 cases

He cited the B.1.1.7. variant as a possible factor.

“Over past week, number of infections in U.S. has stopped declining,” tweeted Jha, whose threads on the pandemic have taken on the status of required reading among public health observers. “At about 50K infections every day. About where we were at height of summer surge. Why the stall?”

Dr. Ashish K. Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health and a leading expert on infectious diseases, issued a warning to the public via Twitter Wednesday night about the continued risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Suspect B.1.1.7 is now starting to really have an effect,” Jha wrote. “And states are opening up. This is a problem.”

A month ago, Jha continued, every state had seen declining cases, but now, 15 states have more cases than they did two weeks ago, and 19 states have posted higher positivity rates over the same period.

Even hospitalizations, Jha said, are creeping back up in spots.

“Not a surprise B.1.1.7 -- probably represents about 40% of infections in US today,” Jha tweeted. “Means about 20,000 infections identified today were likely from B.1.1.7. It will become the dominant variant in next couple of weeks. So what’s the problem?”

He suggested the public look across the pond to Europe for insights on what the variant could do here.

As the variant became dominant in European nations, Jha continued, they tended to “see large spikes in cases, hospitalizations, and deaths So are we in big trouble?”

Not necessarily, Jha tweeted.

He said the US has two options for avoiding a similar fate: continue to vaccinate people “and fast,” and maintain pandemic-related restrictions for a few more weeks.

“We are doing the first, not the second,” Jha tweeted. “Every high risk person should be able to get a vaccine by mid to late April. That’s so close. Every infection that kills someone today is a person who would get vaccinated in the [next] few weeks. So we have to keep public health restrictions in place for a tiny bit longer.”

That means, Jha said, maintaining indoor mask requirements, not yet returning to full restaurants and bars, and not cutting back on testing.

“And it definitely adds an urgency to vaccinate every high risk person -- older folks, those with chronic diseases, as quickly as possible,” Jha tweeted.

The bottom line, Jha said, is that the nation remains at a high level of infection.

“Am I sure we’ll see cases rise? No, but worried,” Jha tweeted. “Lets finish vaccinating high risk folks. Then smartly relax public health measures. That will allow us to enjoy what should be a great summer.”

In Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker told the Globe Wednesday in a wide-ranging interview that with the state on the cusp of fully immunizing 1 million people and federal officials projecting a big boost in vaccine supplies, he’s increasingly confident he can meet his goal of vaccinating more than 4 million adults by July 4th.

“We ran a pretty decent [vaccination] program so far, despite the bumps along the way,” Baker said. “We’ll continue to work as aggressively as we can to get as many people vaccinated as soon as we can between now . . . and the summer.”

Jha, meanwhile, is testifying before Congress Thursday afternoon.

“I will be testifying at the @HouseForeign Affairs Committee today,” Jha tweeted Thursday morning. “Discussing the global impact of this pandemic Because it turns out -- this is a global pandemic And it needs a global solution.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.