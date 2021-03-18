‘I’m lost. I’m confused’ mother of Atlanta-area spa shooting victim says

“I’m lost, I’m confused, I’m hurt. I’m numb,” Margaret Rushing, Yaun’s mother, told the Fox 5 Atlanta television station Thursday. “I just wanna see her one more time and I don’t know if I’m ever gonna get to do that.”

Yaun and her husband were at the spa for a joint massage and the sudden violence that left Yaun’s husband physically unharmed has left relatives of the 33-year-old Acworth resident grieving for her and the trauma her husband now endures.

Delaina Ashley Yaun was with her husband when an alleged mass murderer burst into the Young’s Asian Massage spa and opened fire, killing her and three other people and wounding one in the first attack on three massage parlors in Greater Atlanta Tuesday.

Yaun was one of eight people shot to death during attacks on three massage parlors in suburban Acworth and Atlanta. Six of the victims were Asian women, and their deaths has generated a national conversation about violence against the Asian community linked to the coronavirus pandemic and the history of racism in the United States.

Yaun was the mother of two children, having given birth to her second child just eight months ago, relatives said.

Yaun’s sister told the station that her brother-in-law is shaken by the ordeal.

“He’s taking it hard,” Dana Toole told the station. “He was there. He heard the gunshots and everything. You can’t escape that. When you’re in a room and gunshots are flying, what do you do?”

The couple were first-time customers of the spa, relatives told the station.

Yaun was one of four people killed inside the Acworth spa allegedly by Robert A. Long, who is facing four murder charges in Cherokee County and four murder charges in Atlanta.

The names of the victims in the shootings at the Gold Spa and the Aromatherapy Spa in Atlanta have not been released as of Thursday morning.

In addition to Yaun, the 21-year-old Long is accused of murdering Xiaojie Tan, 49, of Kennesaw; Paul Andre Michels, 54, of Atlanta; and Daoyou Feng, 44, of an unknown address, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

A fifth shooting victim, Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz, 30, of Acworth, survived and remains hospitalized. A GoFundMe page has been launched by his wife, Flora Gonzalez Gomez.

“My husband was also a victim of the Cherokee County shootings.’' she wrote on GoFundMe. “He is in the hospital in intensive care. He was shot in the forehead down to his lungs and into his stomach. Help us raise money to cover my husband’s medical bills.“

Donations totaling $22,000 toward a $30,000 goal had been received by noon Thursday.

