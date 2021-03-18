Friday’s snow is looking more and more like rain

Our gardens are in desperate need of rain, as we’ve had one of the driest stretches ever recorded in March. It looks to me like we will see anywhere from half an inch to an inch of rain, which could turn to snow, before this is all over.

Before it’s officially spring we need to get through another windy rainstorm that will end with some snow.

Astronomical spring begins this Saturday at 5:37 a.m. From that point forward, the sun will be highest in the sky at midday in the Northern Hemisphere, continuing that way until the autumnal equinox in September.

There may be up to an inch of rain in the area on Friday. WeatherBell

Looking yesterday’s forecast it appeared as though we might see a few slushy inches as the storm system comes to an end Friday morning. Now it’s looking like the cold air will arrive a bit too late for any significant accumulation, meaning it’ll be anywhere from a coating to an inch or two.

Around 4 am temperatures will be cold enough for snow, but the precipitation will be ending. WeatherBell/Dave Epstein

Whatever happens, the precipitation will be coming to an end quite early on Friday and I do look for clearing skies to develop, but temperatures are going to stay in the 30s for the day. If there is any snow on the ground it should melt by mid-morning Saturday.

One other aspect of this storm is wind. Winds will be quite gusty along the South Coast and Cape Cod and the Islands. It would not be surprising for us to see a few scattered power outages, but I don’t expect anything widespread.

Winds will gust towards 40 miles per hour early Friday as the storm passes south of New England. WeatherBell

The rest of the weekend is looking delightful with readings near or above 50 degrees on Saturday, along with sunshine, and an even-milder Sunday, with readings approaching 60 degrees.

Indeed, the feeling of spring will be here in full force this weekend.