Massachusetts to extend state tax filing deadline to May 17 to align with IRS, lawmakers say

Federal lawmakers said Wednesday the Internal Revenue Service would give taxpayers the same extension at a time when the pandemic’s upheaval is still rippling through the country’s economy. State and federal officials also extended the deadline in 2020, but by three months to July 15.

The deadline would be pushed from April 15 to May 17 under the proposal. A spokesman for Senate President Karen E. Spilka said the proposed extension is expected to surface Thursday as an amendment to a COVID-19 relief bill snaking its way through the chamber.

Massachusetts legislative leaders said Thursday they plan to extend the state’s tax filing deadline by roughly a month to align with changes at the federal level, giving taxpayers more time to file their returns for the second straight year.

Spilka and House Speaker Ronald Mariano said in a statement Thursday that lawmakers “will act immediately” to pass language as part of COVID legislation, which also would freeze unemployment insurance rates for employers and exempt thousands of small businesses from being taxed on any forgiven loans they received last year through the federal Paycheck Protection Program.

“This tax flexibility, which was also authorized last year by the Legislature, will provide stability and ensure residents have time to prepare and file as we continue to weather the impacts of the pandemic,” Spilka and Mariano said in a joint statement.

When officials moved to extend the deadline last year, taxpayers did not have to file any additional forms to qualify for the expanded relief. At the time, lawmakers also passed, and Governor Charlie Baker signed, language to help finance the extension by giving the state borrowing flexibility to “manage deferred revenue” that would bleed into the current fiscal year, which began July 1.

Such fiscal gymnastics is likely not required this time. By extending the deadline by a month, returns would still be due within the same fiscal year.

US Representatives Richard Neal, a Springfield Democrat and chairman of the Ways and Means Committee that oversees federal tax policy, and Bill Pascrell Jr. of New Jersey said Wednesday the federal extension this year was “absolutely necessary to give Americans some needed flexibility in a time of unprecedented crisis.”

