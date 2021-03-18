McKee names 10 finalists for lieutenant governor of Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE — Governor Daniel J. McKee on Thursday whittled a list of applicants for the lieutenant governor’s job down from 81 names to these 10 finalists:

McKee, a Democrat, was elevated to governor after Gina M. Raimondo was confirmed as President Joe Biden’s Secretary of Commerce. The state is not holding a special election for lieutenant governor. Rather, McKee invited people to apply via his transition website, and he will pick his successor.

In an interview on Wednesday, McKee said he expects he expects to make the final decision in about three weeks. “It’s a process that is taking a little bit longer than I would have anticipated when we first started,” he said. “But we have many, many people that showed an interest in helping the state.”

A total of 81 people applied for the position, and McKee said his team talked to anyone who requested an interview. “We are whittling it down to 10 candidates, or in that range, that are going to be given a second interview,” he said. “And then I’ll be given a handful of people to interview.”

He said some of those who applied might be good candidates for joining his administration or on state boards and commissions.

Insiders expect the choice to come down to Matos, Diossa, DiPalma, and Beretta-Perik. But McKee said, “At this point in time, that decision has not been made.”

McKee cited his accomplishments as lieutenant governor, saying he will be looking for someone “who really understands that office and will use that office as it was intended.”

