New research from Harvard astronomers provides clear evidence for moving black hole

The study, published Friday in The Astrophysical Journal, was led by astronomer Dominic Pesce over the course of five years.

A new study provides the clearest evidence yet of a moving supermassive black hole, according to researchers at the Center for Astrophysics Harvard & Smithsonian in Cambridge.

“We don’t expect the majority of supermassive black holes to be moving; they’re usually content to just sit around,” Pesce said in a statement. “They’re just so heavy that it’s tough to get them going. Consider how much more difficult it is to kick a bowling ball into motion than it is to kick a soccer ball — realizing that in this case, the ‘bowling ball’ is several million times the mass of our Sun. That’s going to require a pretty mighty kick.”

Advertisement

Pesce said in an e-mail that the findings of the study are significant in two ways.

“At a surface level, these findings are significant for adding a data point to our currently nearly-empty list of known mobile supermassive black holes,” he said. “Looking at a somewhat bigger picture, these mobile [black holes] are evidence of supermassive black hole growth in action. A supermassive black hole that is moving with respect to its host galaxy is a strong indication that the system is either about to experience a supermassive black hole binary merger, or that it has recently done so.”

In either scenario, the movement provides “exciting indirect evidence for the reality” of supermassive black hole mergers, he said.

The black hole at the center of this study is in a galaxy named J0437+2456, 230 million light-years away from Earth. The black hole’s mass is three million times the mass of the sun.

Researchers observed the supermassive black holes at the center of 10 galaxies and attempted to discern their velocities. In doing so, they found one of the 10 black holes appeared to be in motion.

Advertisement

“The fact that we seem to have uncovered a mobile supermassive black hole in such a small sample — particularly when stacked up against the fact that there are previous searches that combed through orders of magnitude more objects and turned up empty-handed — implies that they may not be so rare after all,” he wrote.

Pesce was quick to note he is not the first person to suggest black holes may be moving. He said it’s an idea scientists have been considering for years.

The study unfolded in two stages, Pesce said. First, researchers identified what galaxies could be potential candidates for having a supermassive black hole moving at their centers. In that phase, J0437+2456 was identified as a particularly promising candidate. From there, they “pursued dedicated follow-up observations of J0437+2456 with the Arecibo and Gemini North telescopes, both to improve the precision of the initial measurement and to ensure that we weren’t being fooled by systematic effects that were particular to any one class of measurement,” Pesce wrote.

Black holes are objects in space with a gravitational pull so strong that nothing can escape, according to NASA.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.











