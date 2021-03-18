Olympia Fencing Center expands into Newton

Hondor said Olympia Fencing Center, founded in 2012, decided to expand to Newton since many of their potential students live in the city.

Iulia Hondor, co-owner and manager of Olympia Fencing Center, said lessons at their new location, on the corner of Winchester Street and Dedham Street, began March 2.

One of the largest fencing clubs in the country is opening a second location in Newton this month — a glimmer of hope for indoor sports in the pandemic.

“We had a lot of families that joined and quit, saying ‘I wish you guys were closer,’” she said. “People wanted more... so we decided to open Newton.”

Originally starting with only 20 students, the center has grown during the last decade to over 193 members, Iulia Hondor said.

Daniel Hondor, founder and director of the center, said he started fencing at a young age and quickly found a passion for the sport in his home country, Romania. As a teenager, Hondor said, he was a member of the Romanian National Épée Team.

Daniel Hondor said many students at the center have made it to both national and international competitions, and their son, Robert, is a hopeful for the 2024 American Fencing Team.

Olympia Fencing Center was expected to move into its Newton location in March 2020, but the increase in COVID-19 cases delayed the opening by a year.

Daniel Hondor said fencing is a relatively safe indoor sport during the pandemic.

“We have a joke about fencing,” he said. “We say, ‘If he’s getting closer than six feet, stab him.’ It’s the best way to keep distance.’”

Allison Wade, whose daughter Ava has been with Olympia Fencing Center since 2012, said she is impressed with how Olympia Fencing Center is handling COVID-19.

“As soon as they opened back up, we felt comfortable going,” Allison Wade said. “The coaches are tested once a week, and they’ve got protocols in place.”

Through her eight years at the fencing center, Ava Wade said, she has risen through the ranks. She said she kept it up during the last year.

“Fencing in general was a good way to stay sane during the pandemic” Ava Wade said.

“I think we are open right now because of our fencing community,” Hondor said. “They didn’t give up on us — not even one.”

