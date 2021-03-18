fb-pixel Skip to main content

Orange Line service suspended from North Station to Back Bay after man killed by train

By Christine Mui Globe Correspondent,Updated March 17, 2021, 1 hour ago

Service was suspended on the Orange Line between North Station and Back Bay on Wednesday night after a man was killed by a train at the State Street stop, MBTA Transit Police said.

About 8:15 p.m. the MBTA said on Twitter that service was suspended on that section of the Orange Line and that shuttle buses — already replacing Orange Line trains from Oak Grove Station to Sullivan Square after a derailment Tuesday — would be extended to North Station.

Riders were directed to use the Green Line for downtown service.

The man who was killed entered the track area as a train was approaching, according to Superintendent Richard Sullivan, a Transit Police spokesman.

Advertisement

Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.

Boston Globe video