Select R.I. and Mass. Stop & Shop locations to offer COVID-19 vaccine

These locations are currently offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is only authorized to be administered to those who are 18 and older.

The Rhode Island locations are in North Smithfield, East Providence, Lincoln, and Warwick on Warwick Avenue.

PROVIDENCE — Stop & Shop is now offering COVID-19 vaccines at select locations in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, according to the company’s website.

Appointments are only available to those Rhode Islanders who meet one of the state’s eligible groups, which include health care workers, teachers and school staff, residents over the age of 60, and people over the age of 16 with underlying health conditions. Residents can search for an appointment by ZIP code and book an appointment on the company’s online portal.

The Massachusetts Stop & Shop pharmacies are offering the two-dose vaccine by Moderna, which is also only authorized for those who are 18 and older. Residents looking to book an appointment must meet eligibility criteria as outlined by the state.

Those interested in receiving a vaccine are asked to bring their state-issued ID and an insurance card, if they have one, to their appointment.

The company is also administering doses in Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey.

The news comes as Walmart announced that it would soon be offering the COVID-19 vaccine to those who are eligible at select Rhode Island locations in Coventry, Cranston, Newport, North Kingstown, North Smithfield, Providence, Warwick, and Westerly.

The company said it will soon receive and begin to administer the Pfizer vaccine through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which is the same program in which Walgreens and CVS Health participate. Residents will be able to start booking appointments Thursday on Walmart’s website.

Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president of health and wellness for Walmart, said that 90 percent of the country lives within 10 miles of a Walmart store.

“We want to help the country re-open, but we can only achieve that through widespread COVID-19 vaccination,” said Pegus. “We’re proud to work together with the federal government, states, communities, customers and associates to expand access to the vaccine and reach that goal.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.