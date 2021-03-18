Seventh attempted house break reported this week in Newton

“Reporting party states she was sleeping on the sofa in the living room was awoken by a banging noise coming from the kitchen,” the report said. “When she entered the kitchen she observed a tall, 6′ person with a hoodie attempting to enter through the sliding glass kitchen door. [S]tates the kitchen door was locked and braced with a chair and she saw the subject flee in an unknown direction.”

Newton police said in a report that Thursday’s incident occurred around 2:14 a.m., when an officer was dispatched to Redwood Road for a breaking and entering in progress. The suspect had already fled by the time the officer arrived.

An attempted break-in was reported at a Newton home early Thursday, following a string of earlier house breaks this week in the tony Boston suburb, according to police.

Responding officers, the report said, secured the house and noted that a gate in the backyard was open. A Newton police spokesman said the attempted break-in wasn’t near the scenes of the other house breaks earlier in the week, and that it’s unclear whether Thursday’s case is connected to the others.

The prior six break-ins were reported Monday and Tuesday in the Newton Highlands and Waban areas of the city.

The first occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Monday at a home on Mary Ellen Road, according to police. Someone gained entry through the back door while the homeowner was out between 6 and 8 p.m, according to a Newton police advisory released Wednesday.

An hour later, officers responded to a vacant Winslow Road home. A man who oversees the property said he left around 6 p.m. and returned about three hours later to find that the back door was open, and the screen for a basement window was on the ground. He told police nothing appeared to be missing, the advisory said.

At 9:50 p.m., police were summoned to a break-in on Beethoven Avenue. The residents said they were sleeping upstairs when sounds woke them, according to police. They saw a person in the bedroom with a flashlight who then fled out the front door. An investigation found that a window near the deck had been pried open, police said.

Another homeowner heard people in the bedrooms of her Harrison Street home around 10:40 p.m. After fleeing to call the police at a neighbor’s home, she said on the phone that she could see two people around 5 feet 6 inches tall in her living room. Police found an unlocked back door and boxes scattered around the bedroom. The dresser drawers were also opened, and a pair of diamond earrings and an iPhone were missing, police said.

Tuesday at 10 a.m., police were called to a Carver Road home. The resident said around 4 hours earlier, she had noticed the upstairs door and a window above the bed were open. Nothing was missing. Police believe the woman was home during the break-in, the advisory said.

Also Tuesday, police saw obvious signs of breaking and entering at a Hinckley Road home. The residents were not home, and officers noticed several open drawers, the advisory said.

No arrests have been reported.

Anyone with information on any of the cases is asked to call Newton police at 617-796-2100 or use the tip line at 617-796-2121.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.