State fire officials celebrate 2 years with no child deaths in fires

“Today marks a new milestone. It has been two whole years since a child has died in a fire in Massachusetts’' he said in a statement.

State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said the last child fire death happened in Pittsfield on March 16, 2019.

No child has died in a fire in Massachusetts in two years, and officials are crediting safety lessons learned by children in the classroom.

Ostroskey credited a long-running program that puts firefighters in schools, where they can teach children fundamentals of fire prevention and what to do if they find themselves faced with a blaze.

“Firefighters and classroom teachers have raised a fire-safe generation of children by teaching key fire safety lessons in an age-appropriate manner that fits with the state’s curriculum frameworks,” he said.

The program is known by the acronym S.A.F.E., which stands for Student Awareness of Fire Education. Grants are awarded to municipalities so they can send firefighters into schools, and teachers can access educational materials to share with students.

“The collaboration between firefighter-educators and classroom teachers has made fire safety accessible to our youngsters who brought these messages home to their families,’' Chief Michael Newbury, president of the Fire Chiefs’ Association of Massachusetts said in a statement.

Through Thursday, Massachusetts has recorded 12 fire deaths, 75 percent of whom were people over the age of 65. A Senior S.A.F.E. program is also available.

“Regardless of your age, make sure you have working smoke alarms that are less than 10 years old on every level of your home and practice your home escape plan,” Ostroskey said in a statement. “You may only have one to three minutes to escape a typical house fire before being overcome by toxic gases and extreme heat.”

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.