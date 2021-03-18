String of home break-ins reported Monday and Tuesday in Newton

An hour later, officers responded to a vacant Winslow Road home. A man who oversees the property said he left around 6 p.m. and returned about three hours later to find that the back door was open, and the screen for a basement window was on the ground. He told police nothing appeared to be missing, the advisory said.

The first occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Monday at a home on Mary Ellen Road, according to police. Someone gained entry through the back door while the homeowner was out between 6 and 8 p.m, according to the advisory.

Newton police issued a safety advisory Wednesday after a string of six home break-ins in the Newton Highlands and Waban areas over the two previous days.

At 9:50 p.m., police were summoned to a break-in on Beethoven Avenue. The residents said they were sleeping upstairs when sounds woke them, according to police. They saw a person in the bedroom with a flashlight who then fled out the front door. An investigation found that a window near the deck had been pried open, police said.

Another homeowner heard people in the bedrooms of her Harrison Street home around 10:40 p.m. After fleeing to call the police at a neighbor’s home, she said on the phone that she could see two people around 5 feet 6 inches tall in her living room. Police found an unlocked back door and boxes scattered around the bedroom. The dresser drawers were also opened, and a pair of diamond earrings and an iPhone were missing, police said.

Tuesday at 10 a.m., police were called to a Carver Road home. The resident said around 4 hours earlier, she had noticed the upstairs door and a window above the bed were open. Nothing was missing. Police believe the woman was home during the break-in, the advisory said.

Also Tuesday, police saw obvious signs of breaking and entering at a Hinckley Road home. The residents were not home, and officers noticed several open drawers, the advisory said.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call Newton police at 617-796-2100 or use the tip line at 617-796-2121.

Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.