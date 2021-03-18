Suspicious package seized with 1,000 grams of cocaine; two men arrested in Dorchester

An investigation into a suspicious package led to the discovery of more than 1,000 grams of cocaine Tuesday afternoon in Dorchester and two arrests, police said.

Two men, 19 and 20, both of Lawrence, were arrested on drug charges at 3:19 p.m. Tuesday after a box containing the cocaine was discovered in the trunk of their vehicle during a traffic stop, Boston police said in a statement on bpdnews.com. Officers were surveilling the area of 52 Fuller St. after a delivery matching the United States Postal Inspection Service’s definition of a suspicious package was scheduled for that address, officials said.