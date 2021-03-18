These maps show how much snow to expect on Friday morning

Snow totals are expected to reach 1 to 3 inches by Friday morning for most of the affected region. Communities near Boston, Worcester, Springfield, Foxborough, Plymouth, and in the Merrimack Valley can expect to see the most snow with totals between 2 to 3 inches, while communities in southeastern Massachusetts can expect to see 1 to 2 inches, and the Cape and Islands will likely see less than an inch, forecasters said. Forecasters predict 1 to 2 inches will cover most of western Massachusetts, although communities west of the Berkshires could see less than 1 inch of accumulation. In northern Rhode Island, 1 to 2 inches of total snowfall is expected.

Rain will arrive Thursday afternoon and change to a period of accumulating snow moving north to south overnight for most of Massachusetts and parts of northern Rhode Island, according to the National Weather Service. The storm will bring strong winds to the Cape and Islands late Thursday into Friday morning, with gusts up to 60 miles per hour, forecasters said.

Total snow accumulation expected throughout the region. NWS

Strong northeast winds will develop late Thursday into early Friday morning, forecasters said, with gusts up to 50 miles per hour on Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and in Plymouth. Gusts could reach up to 60 miles per hour on Nantucket, and a storm warning was issued for coastal waters in that area. Some tree and power line damage is possible, the National Weather Service said.

This map shows maximum wind gusts throughout the region. NWS

The rain will change to snow for most of the affected region overnight Thursday into early Friday morning. In Boston and in the Merrimack Valley, communities can expect to see snowfall by 1 a.m. on Friday, and in central and western Massachusetts, snowfall will likely start by 12 a.m. on Friday. Forecasters predict snowfall will start by 3 a.m. on Friday in southeastern Massachusetts and in northern Rhode Island.

Snow onset time is expected to vary slightly across the region. NWS

By 5 a.m. on Friday morning, communities near Boston, Worcester, Fitchburg, Foxborough, and Taunton will likely wake up to around 2 inches of snow. Plymouth is expected to see the most accumulation at this time at 3 inches, and communities in western Massachusetts will see less than 1 inch, forecasters said.

This map shows how much snow is expected across the region by 8 a.m. Friday. NWS

Snow is expected to stop falling in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and Bedford by 5 a.m. on Friday, and by 6 a.m. in communities south and southeast of Boston. Snowfall in western Massachusetts is expected to stop a few hours earlier, between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.

This map shows when snowfall is expected to stop across the region. NWS

Forecasters predict the remaining snow will melt by mid-morning to early afternoon on Friday. Drier, blustery, and cold weather will continue throughout the day. A warming trend is expected to start this weekend, forecasters said, with unseasonably mild temperatures beginning Sunday and continuing into next week.