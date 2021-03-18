37 people infected in COVID-19 cluster at Weymouth cheerleading training facility

Of the 37 infected, four are from Weymouth. Others come from Braintree, Rockland, Randolph, Quincy, Brookline, East Bridgewater, Hingham, Kingston, Marion, Franklin, Whitman, Dedham, and Easton, the department said.

The total includes only the participants, not others such as parents or other contacts, because that is still being investigated, the department said.

Thirty-seven participants at a youth cheerleading training facility in Weymouth have been infected with the coronavirus, the Weymouth Health Department said Thursday.

The department did not name the training facility.

Weymouth public health nurses have been investigating the outbreak since Monday, the department said.

The nurses have been collaborating on the investigation with the participants, their families and possible close contacts, the business owner, state epidemiologists, other local health departments, and school nursing staff, the department said.

The nurses will “continue to work with everyone involved” to ensure quarantine and isolation requirements are met to reduce the potential spread of the virus. The health department will also “work with the business owner to ensure the business is operating in full compliance” with state safety standards for such facilities, the department said.

Earlier this week, public health officials in New Hampshire said they had identified 19 coronavirus cases associated with a youth wrestling tournament held in Hampton, N.H., on March 6.









